Whitney Creech and Alexis Brewer agreed after Thursday's win over Charlotte that their senior season as a whole had been the most memorable part of playing at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Western Kentucky hadn't lost a game in Bowling Green up to that point, and Saturday that memory got a little bit better.
Western Kentucky overcame a slow start and beat Louisiana Tech 71-67 to finish the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record at home.
"That was something we wanted to do," Creech said. "We wanted to protect our home court. This was our last game in Diddle, which is kind of crazy to say, but we just wanted to finish on a high note and get that win."
It's the fourth time in modern history the Lady Toppers (22-7 overall, 14-4 Conference USA) have had a perfect season on their home floor and the first time since going 16-0 in the 2005-06 season. WKU had already locked up the No. 3 seed for next week's conference tournament with Thursday's 71-60 victory over Charlotte, meaning the team will get a first-round bye and open the tournament Thursday.
"It's thrilling. A lot of that credit goes first to our players, but our fans make a difference," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "When we get to play at home, and you heard it tonight, the fans get behind the kids, the fans get on the referees – I wish they'd get on them a little bit more sometimes – but that makes a huge difference playing at home. Diddle's a tough place to play and we didn't play an easy schedule here."
Saturday's regular-season finale didn't come without a challenge. Louisiana Tech (15-15, 6-12) built a 14-4 lead by the 5:30 mark in the first period and took a 24-14 lead into the second. The Lady Techsters had a 5-0 rebounding edge early and an 8-3 advantage on the boards by the time Raneem Elgedawy checked in with 5:09 to play. Louisiana Tech held an 11-9 rebounding advantage by the end of the period.
Despite the early struggles rebounding and defending – the two components Collins has said repeatedly are keys to the team's success – the Lady Toppers got a boost off the bench from the group of Sandra Skinner, Myriah Haywood and Fatou Pouye.
"We had that substitution late in the first or early in the second quarter. That group did a great job of staying in front of the ball and just letting their presence be the pressure and not having to try to block a shot or get a steal," Collins said. "Just play defense, and they did a great job of talking to each other and handling switches, and then when we subbed back in we did a better job again."
Haywood helped spark the effort and grabbed two rebounds in the first quarter. Skinner had four rebounds and four points in the game, and Pouye had five rebounds and two points. The Lady Toppers finished with a 35-23 rebounding advantage.
"We're very motivated with people who give energy," Skinner said. "We kind of bounce off each other, so it's really good when we're in the game together."
Brewer connected on her first of three 3-pointers in the game to open the second quarter and start an 11-2 WKU run, cutting the deficit to one with 4:03 until the break. After a triple from Raizel Guinto, who led Louisiana Tech with 20 points on six made 3s, Dee Givens sparked an 8-3 run with a jumper. The run put the Lady Toppers up by a point, but Amber Dixon made a jumper with 23 seconds left in the quarter and the Lady Techsters took a 34-33 lead into halftime.
Behind Guinto were Anna Larr Roberson with 11 points and Amber Hawkison and Dixon with 10 each for Louisiana Tech. Givens led WKU with 18 points, Elgedawy had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Brewer had 13 points. Creech had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
WKU took a two-point lead with a 3-pointer from Brewer to open the second half and didn't trail again until the start of the fourth, when Lotte Sant tied the game 58-all with a 3-pointer and Dixon put her team ahead with two free throws.
The lead changed seven times from there, the final of which came on a layup from Elgedawy that put the Lady Toppers ahead 68-67 with 53 seconds remaining. Creech got the rebound after two missed Louisiana Tech attempts, was fouled, and made both free throws.
Lotte Sant followed with a missed a 3-pointer, Pouye got the rebound and, after a held ball where possession belonged to WKU, Givens was sent to the line, where she made her second shot to close out the 71-67 victory in her 138th game played for WKU. Givens became the program's all-time leader in games played Saturday.
"We've faced some adversity throughout the season as well (as late in the season)," Collins said. "Some of the games just haven't been decided at the buzzer – we've come from behind several times – but it's encouraging to see, especially your seniors, step up and play the way they have played down the stretch.
" ... We've gotten good execution – we haven't always made our free throws – but we've had good execution down the stretch and good decision-making and that makes you feel pretty confident going into the tournament."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.