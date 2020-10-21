Western Kentucky's women's golf team finished seventh as a squad after shooting its best round at 8-over 292 in Wednesday’s final round in the South Alabama-hosted Callaway Gardens Invitational in Pine Mountain, Ga.
“I’m proud of our solid finish today at Callaway Gardens,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “Megan (Clarke) had a solid performance all the way around and Teri (Doss) had a really good final round for us. We’ve got a few weeks to work on things before we are back in Georgia for our final event of the season.”
Doss, a redshirt senior, led the way for the Lady Toppers’ third and final round at the par-71, 6,006-yard Callaway Gardens – Lake View Course. She tied the team’s best individual round of the event at even-par 71. She moved up 13 spots on the individual leaderboard to tie for 37th.
WKU’s top overall finisher was senior Megan Clarke. The captain carded a final-round, 2-over 73 to conclude the Invitational. Her 54-hole total of 3-over 216 earned her a ninth-place finish. This is her first top-10 finish of the 2020 fall season and sixth in her career.
Earning the Lady Tops’ second top-25 finish of the event was graduate senior Mary Joiner. She also carded a 2-over 73 on Wednesday to tie for 17th after 54 holes. The Franklin native has recorded a top-25 finish in six of her last seven events.
Freshman Rachel Rich rounded out scoring for WKU as she turned in a 4-over 75 for Wednesday’s final round. Sophomore Sarah Arnold was just behind Rich in the final round at 5-over 76. Rich finished in 52nd while Arnold tied for 48th.
Senior Olivia Reed finished the event with a 12-over 83 to tie for 57th. Freshman Addie Westbrook completed her Lady Topper debut with her best round of the Invitational at 5-over 76. She placed 60th after competing as an individual.
The Lady Toppers will next compete in the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Ga., on Nov. 9-10 to complete their fall slate.
