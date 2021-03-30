The Western Kentucky women's golf team wrapped up play at the Chattanooga Classic on Tuesday, finishing sixth in the 13-team field after shooting 19-over 307 as a team in the final round.
Joiner was the top finisher for the Lady Toppers as she tied for eighth. The Franklin native shot 5-over 77 in the final round at the par-72, 6,158-yard Black Creek Club.
Senior captain Megan Clarke tied for 15th at the Classic, just two shots behind Joiner at 12-over 228. She carded the Lady Toppers’ lowest score of the day at 2-over 74 to climb 12 spots on the leaderboard.
Rounding out the Lady Topper scoring Tuesday were freshman Rachel Rich and sophomore Sarah Arnold. Rich turned in a 5-over 77 to finish t-26th at the tournament. Arnold tied for 42nd after shooting a final round 7-over 79.
Senior Olivia Reed shot 12-over 84 and tied for 49th. Redshirt senior Teri Doss competed as an individual in the Classic, carding a 7-over 79 on the day. She tied for 33rd overall and was the second-highest individual finisher.
The Lady Toppers will finish regular-season play with a dual match against Marshall at home Monday. The match will be played at Indian Hills Country Club.