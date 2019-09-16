With freshman Sarah Arnold leading Western Kentucky in every round, the Lady Toppers finished tied for third at South Alabama’s USA Intercollegiate on Monday with a final team score of 9-over 873.
WKU’s 54-hole score is the third best in program history. Arnold tied the school's individual 54-hole program record to finish second at the tournament.
Illinois-native Arnold shot 1-under 71 on the final day of competition at the par-72, 6,157-yard RTG Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course. She birdied her last hole to finish under par. Arnold’s 54-hole score of 208 ties the program record set by senior Mary Joiner at the 2018 USA Intercollegiate where she finished first.
“Sarah Arnold had a great start to her career,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “Normally, 8-under par wins tournaments, but that’s how the sport works sometimes.”
Individual Olivia Reed was the second Lady Topper to finish in the top-20 behind Arnold. The junior finished tied for 17th after moving up 12 spots and shooting even-par in the final round.
Senior Joiner and junior Megan Clarke both tied for 20th in the final individual standings. Joiner shot an even-72 on Monday to advance 18 spots from the second round. Clarke’s 4-over 75 was marked as WKU’s fourth score in the final round.
WKU’s four top-20 finishers are the most since the Lady Toppers had five finish in the top-18 at the 2019 Spring Break Shootout in March.
Counting as the third score for WKU on Monday was Lizzie Loy’s 1-over 73. The sophomore improved by three shots in the second round and by five shots in the final round.
WKU seniors Abigail Smee and Bailey Tyree rounded out the Lady Topper scores. Smee shot 79 in the final round to finish with a three-day total of 229. Tyree shot 83.
“I’m proud of how the team finished today, moving up two spots,” Gary said. “Our upperclassmen may have not had their best play, but we will learn from it. I’m excited to see how this team progresses this year as they are a really special group."
WKU finished five shots out of first place after shooting a final-round 291, the second lowest team score Monday. Conference USA foe UAB took the team title with a score of 4-over 868, while UAB individual Tia Teiniketo was the wire-to-wire leader and won after shooting 12-under 204.
