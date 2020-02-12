The Western Kentucky women's basketball team is in a position it hasn't been in since second-year head coach Greg Collins joined the staff in 2012, and it has an opportunity to do something it hasn't in two decades.
The Lady Toppers are projected by ESPN bracketology expect Charlie Creme to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they don't get an automatic berth by winning the Conference USA tournament.
But Collins and his team aren't thinking about that. Instead, the Lady Toppers are keeping a one-game championship mindset, with the next "championship game" coming against UTEP at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Number one, it's about Thursday. It's about playing UTEP. That's all fun for fans to talk about," Collins said. "If we start looking at that, we're looking beyond what we need to be focused on, which is Thursday."
WKU (16-6 overall, 8-3 Conference USA) put itself in this position by going 8-3 in nonconference play, and then bouncing back from an 0-2 start in C-USA play to win eight of its next nine games. After losses to North Texas and Rice, Collins treated the next stretch as a "four-game tournament," with an opportunity to rise in the standings. The Lady Toppers went 3-1 during the stretch and have treated every game since as a championship. WKU now takes a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game.
"You can't play for a championship if you're not playing this game as a championship game," Collins said. "That's where we are and that's where we try to keep them."
While the goal is ultimately to win C-USA, the position the Lady Toppers are in nationally isn't lost to those around the school's athletic department.
"We need to keep winning. There's not a lot of margin for error," WKU athletic director Todd Stewart told the Daily News. "We need to keep winning, but I believe five of our last seven games are at home in the regular season. If we just defend our home turf, we'll put ourselves in a really good spot."
WKU is 8-0 at E.A. Diddle Arena this season and has won 10 straight games at home, which is tied for the 17th-longest active streak in the nation. The arena has filled up for other events the last few months, including record crowds for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament and men's basketball games, and Stewart is encouraging fans to fill it the same way for the women's basketball team. Thursday's game will be the Lady Toppers' Pink Game to raise awareness for breast cancer, and fans can also enter the game or Saturday's contest against UTSA by bringing two canned goods to help support the WKU Food Pantry. Stewart added that if somebody pays and doesn't have a good time, he'd reimburse the price of the ticket.
"I think this team deserves it. This is not a gimmicky promotion. This is a team playing at an NCAA Tournament level," Stewart said. "They have six wins this year over top 100 RPI teams, they're playing very well and, ultimately if we can take care of business on our home court, we will put ourselves in a very good position. We just need the Hilltopper nation to rally around this group and help us do that."
WKU is currently 30th in the nation in RPI and the top C-USA team. Old Dominion and Rice are 32nd and 86th, respectively. Those two accounted for two of WKU's three C-USA losses, and were also included in Creme's projected NCAA Tournament bracket. The Lady Toppers and Monarchs were projected in the last four in, while Rice is projected to win the conference. The Owls are 11-0 in C-USA play and have won 30-straight league games. Rice and Old Dominion are scheduled to play Thursday in Norfolk, Va., and again to close the season March 7 in Houston.
"I don't know the last time we had three in. I'm sure it's been quite a while," Stewart said. "For us to be considered an at-large, I think is a sign of respect. We haven't made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team since 2000, so it would be 20 years in between if that were to happen. There's a lot of work to be done, a lot of games to be played, but we're in the conversation right now."
The work starts Thursday against UTEP (13-9, 6-5). The Miners are coming off a 77-69 loss to Old Dominion and have lost three of their last four games. The other two losses came at Middle Tennessee and UAB – both teams WKU beat.
UTEP is third in C-USA in points per game (70.0 per game), one spot behind WKU (72.4 per game) and is fifth in scoring defense (62.0 per game). The Miners are fourth in 3-point percentage (31.6 percent), third in 3-point field goal defense (27.5 percent), fourth in rebounding margin (plus 4.4), second in assists (15.1 per game) and third in turnover margin (plus 2.3). Katarina Zec leads the team with 13.3 points per game. Ariona Gill adds 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
"They do a really good job of pressing and they're going to press most of the game. They get a lot of turnovers and they really get a lot of points off of those turnovers in transition opportunities," Collins said. "They have leading scorers, of course, but they share the ball a lot, so we're going to have to be at our best defensively and making sure we're talking, rotating and covering those open shooters."
WKU will be without Sherry Porter for the third straight game. The Lady Toppers beat Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss on the road last week. In the first game, five players finished in double figures. Dee Givens followed with a 26-point performance in Hattiesburg, Miss., while Whitney Creech added a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists. WKU shot 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) from 3-point range in those two games, after struggling throughout C-USA play.
The Lady Toppers will follow Thursday's game with a 2 p.m. game against UTSA on Saturday at Diddle.
UTEP (13-9, 6-5) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (16-6, 8-3)
6 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
UTEP
Katia Gallegos, g, 5-7, fr. (9.4 ppg, 4.7 apg); Ariona Gill, g/f, 6-0, r-sr. (10.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg); Sabine Lipe, g, 5-9, so. (4.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); Avery Crouse, g, 6-0, fr. (6.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Katarina Zec, g, 5-11, sr. (13.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.6 ppg, 4.7 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Television
ESPN3
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Kevin Baker (39-45 third season; 383-176 overall), UTEP.; Greg Collins (36-21 second season; 36-21 overall), WKU.
Series record
The series is tied 3-3. (WKU won the last meeting 64-61 on Feb. 2, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.)
Last time out
WKU won 81-65 at Southern Miss on Saturday; UTEP lost 77-69 at home to Old Dominion on Saturday.
