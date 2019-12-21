Greg Collins credited Purdue's physical play following Western Kentucky's 67-50 loss at Mackey Arena. He didn't believe his team answered that style, and the results showed on the scoreboard.
That game against the Boilermakers marked the end of nonconference play for the Lady Toppers – a stretch they completed with an 8-3 record – and the second-year head coach knows his team will need to continue to work on its mental toughness before opening Conference USA play on the road at North Texas on Jan. 2.
"It's still mental toughness, it's still handling when adversity hits, whether it's physical play, or officials and not getting the call," he said following Wednesday's game. "It's still handling that adversity and mentally staying tough, staying locked into what you've got to do, focusing on what you've got to do right at this moment and then playing through that."
WKU was outrebounded 44-28 in the contest and gave up 16 offensive rebounds, resulting in a 14-8 differential in second-chance points. The Lady Toppers turned the ball over 17 times, allowing the Boilermakers to score 20 of their points that way. WKU also shot just 34 percent (18 of 53) from the field and 24 percent (4 of 17) from 3-point range. Dee Givens was held to just four points on 1-of-8 shooting in the loss and Sherry Porter was scoreless.
"I think if some shots had fallen (Wednesday), we would have had a lot different energy level and we've got to stop basing our energy on our offense and continue to base it on defense," Collins said.
Both offense and defense had been working well for the majority of the season leading up to the nonconference finale. WKU's only loss since dropping the season opener at Louisville before Wednesday came in overtime at Saint Mary's during the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Toppers were averaging 78 points per game and allowing 67.5 before the third and final scheduled meeting with a Power Five opponent this season. WKU's only victory in those games came against Oklahoma on Dec. 4, 74-63.
The loss to Purdue ended a three-game winning streak for the Lady Toppers, but despite the disappointing end to the nonconference schedule, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the first 11 games of the season.
While the Boilermakers beat the Lady Toppers in nearly all facets of the game Wednesday, WKU was still only down three points midway through the third quarter and, as Collins said after, in a position to come back if they had been able to go on a run early in the fourth. In all three losses, WKU has been in a position to come back during the second half.
In the loss to Louisville, which made its way to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll earlier this season, WKU cut its deficit to single digits twice in the third quarter before eventually falling 75-56. Against Saint Mary's, the Lady Toppers came back from 16 points down, but Whitney Creech couldn't get her go-ahead look before the end of regulation to fall.
Creech was part of a group that returned 86 percent of its offensive production from a season ago. Collins said repeatedly throughout preseason and the early portion of the season he needed her to score more, and she has. She's averaging 16.9 points per game – over 10 points per game more than her average last season. Creech scored a career-high 26 points at Samford, surpassing her mark of 25 at Indiana set over two years before, on 10-of-10 shooting, including a 2-of-2 performance from behind the arc. She's now firing nearly 53 percent from 3-point range on a team that makes 35.4 percent of its shots from beyond the arc.
Creech and Raneem Elgedawy (16.9 points per game) are third and fourth in Conference USA in scoring average and Givens (16.2) is seventh. WKU enters conference play with the second-best scoring average in C-USA at 75.5 points per game, trailing only UAB's 76.7. The Lady Toppers have done that without Alexis Brewer, the third-leading scorer last year, for most of the season while she recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. She returned against Ball State and saw limited minutes in three games.
Collins knew he had offense returning, so much of the team's focus was on defense and rebounding early on. WKU allowed an average of 70.7 points per game last year and had a minus 2.7 rebounding differential.
The Lady Toppers have allowed an average of 67.5 points through 11 games – the 12th-best mark of 14 teams in C-USA – but are third in the conference with a plus eight scoring margin. Opponents are shooting 43 percent from the field – the worst mark in C-USA – and 32.5 percent from 3-point range – the second-worst mark in C-USA. They've been aggressive on the defensive end, however, and have forced opponents into turning the ball over nearly 20 times per game. WKU's plus 3.55 turnover margin is the best in C-USA.
WKU has improved on the boards and averages 38.6 rebounds per game. The team's plus 3.8 rebounding margin is third in the conference. Elgedawy's 10.3 rebounds per game are second-most in C-USA.
"I think we're a lot better than we were just two weeks ago and we're certainly better than we were at the start of the season, and that's what you want," Collins said after Wednesday's game. "You want your team to keep growing and getting better and we'll still have to continue to improve in order to beat North Texas on the road, Rice on the road and to beat teams like UAB and Middle (Tennessee) that are coming to our place in the first four games. We're better, but we're not good enough."
The Lady Toppers continue their five-game road stretch at North Texas on Jan. 2 and Rice on Jan. 4 to open C-USA play, before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 9 to take on UAB.
