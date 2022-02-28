Western Kentucky freshman forward Jaylin Foster shoots a three-pointer as Middle Tennessee forward Courtney Whitson in the Lady Tops' 97-93 win over the MTSU Lady Raiders in overtime at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's Jaylin Foster was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Foster scored a career-high 27 points to help lead WKU to a come-from-behind win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The freshman connected on a career-high four 3-pointers, including three during the fourth quarter when the Lady Toppers mounted their comeback.
The Austin, Texas, native had two assists and three steals in the game, including a takeaway with 1:21 left in regulation that led to a pair of free throws for Meral Abdelgawad. Foster had the defensive rebound that led to an Abdelgawad and-one that tied the game and assisted on Abdelgawad's go-ahead basket with seven seconds left.
Foster has had seven double-digit scoring games with the Lady Toppers this season, including four of the last six.
Foster and the Lady Toppers will be back in action Wednesday in the final home game of the regular season against Marshall at 6:30 p.m.
