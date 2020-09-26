For the 19th straight season, Western Kentucky's women's soccer team has earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award with a team GPA of 3.69 for the 2019-20 academic year.
“Our student-athletes set a very high standard, and they continue to get it done in the classroom,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “These are challenging times that require great self-discipline and self-motivation. I am incredibly proud of their efforts both on and off the field.”
The Lady Toppers have earned the award in every season of the team’s existence and is one of only a handful of programs to do so. WKU’s 19-year streak is tied for the longest streak in Conference USA alongside Middle Tennessee.
United Soccer Coaches annually recognizes collegiate soccer teams for exemplary performances in the classroom. The Team Award is given out to programs who are active members within the organization with a composite GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
