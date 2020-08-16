The Western Kentucky women's basketball team added another commitment Sunday.
Megan Landsiedel, a 6-foot guard from Stamford High School in Stamford, Conn., announced her commitment via Twitter.
"Go Lady Toppers!!," she wrote in the post in which she announced her commitment, which also featured a photo attachment thanking family and coaches she's had.
She was originally planning on playing a post-grad season at Kent School in Kent, Conn., but is expected to join an incoming class featuring Ally Collett, Jordan Smith, Jenna Kallenberg, Selma Kulo, Hope Sivori and Kayla Harris.
"Congrats to @LandsiedelMegan for committing to Western Kentucky for this upcoming season!" the Kent School Girls Basketball Twitter account posted. "Though we will miss having Megan with us, this was certainly an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Well done!"
Landsiedel was a Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class LL All-State selection and an All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference first team member her senior season at Stamford, according to an April 29 article in the Stamford Advocate. She averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game, according to the article.
