Western Kentucky Lady Topper guard Hope Sivori (1) dribbles the ball down court during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper assistant coach Ivy Woodcock helps run practice during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper forward Jaylin Foster (11) drives down court during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper guard Hope Sivori (1) dribbles against her teammates during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper forward Josie Gilvin (33) looks to pass the ball during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins watches his players during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins coaches during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper guard Hope Sivori (1) dribbles the ball down court during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper assistant coach Ivy Woodcock helps run practice during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper forward Jaylin Foster (11) drives down court during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper guard Hope Sivori (1) dribbles against her teammates during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper forward Josie Gilvin (33) looks to pass the ball during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins watches his players during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins coaches during their first official practice Monday, Sept. 26 2022 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team put together an 18-12 record with a young team last season, and much of that group – while still young – is back again this season.
The Lady Toppers officially opened practices ahead of the 2022-23 season Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We’re still young. That’s why we went to Italy – we had a good trip. I think our chemistry’s positive, the kids are working hard and right now we’re just trying to get better, trying to get everyone healthy – a little banged up, a little sickness – but other than that, I think we’re heading in the right direction,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “We’re still young. The one thing we can’t manufacture in practice is experience, and that’s why we went to Italy to do that and to get a little bit, but it’s still not the same as game experience. We’re looking forward to practice.”
Western Kentucky women's basketball coach Greg Collins talks about the Lady Toppers getting the season started Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU lost four players from last season – most notably Meral Abdelgawad, who started all 117 games during her career with the Lady Toppers. Abdelgawad was a First Team All-Conference USA selection last year after leading the team with 19.5 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game and 67 steals, while adding 78 assists.
“We miss Miroo’s energy in practice every day. She always practiced so hard, but the good thing is we have a bunch of young ladies who really compete every day,” Collins said. “I think our competition level has gone up. I think every day in practice they get after each other in a positive way, but we always enjoyed having Miroo here because she was going to compete every day like it was the conference championship.”
The Lady Toppers return eight players from last year’s team that appeared in at least 17 games – Collins went deep in his bench regularly with his up-tempo style – and four that played in all 30. Of the returning players, only guards Hope Sivori and Jordan Smith have been at WKU more than one season.
“I’m expecting a lot of excitement,” Sivori said. “We’re still a little bit young, but just the way we push the ball and the way we run, how well we get along as a team and just our chemistry we’re building every day in practice, it’s going to be a super exciting season.”
Western Kentucky's Hope Sivori talks about the Lady Toppers getting the season started Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU also returns Alexis Mead, Mya Meredith – the C-USA Freshman of the Year, who is working back from a season-ending knee injury sustained late last year – Jaylin Foster, Macey Blevins and Gabby McBride for sophomore or redshirt sophomore seasons, while junior guard Teresa Faustino is also back for her second season with the program.
“This group has a lot of heart, a lot of energy, a lot of intensity,” Mead said. “We go hard every time, especially against each other when we’re competing against each other – it’s what we like to do best. We make each other better each day. I’m looking forward to that and how it’s going to contribute from here to the court.”
WKU added transfers in Aaliyah Pitts and Odeth Betancourt, as well as incoming freshman Acacia Hayes, Josie Gilvin and Karris Allen – Allen, like Meredith, is working back from an injury.
Pitts is a 6-foot redshirt junior guard who comes from Virginia, where she played in 21 games last season. Betancourt is a 6-foot-2 junior forward who comes from South Florida after previously playing in the junior college ranks at Panola College, and she also has experience with the Venezuelan national team. Collins said, “It’s not so much the game experience that they have, but some physical maturity,” that can help the team.
Hayes is a 5-foot-8 freshman guard out of Murfreesboro, Tenn., whose older sisters Anastasia and Aislynn were among the top players in C-USA at Middle Tennessee in recent years before transferring. Gilvin, a 6-foot guard, helped Sacred Heart to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen titles, and Allen is a 5-foot-11 guard out of Sikeston, Mo. Hayes and Gilvin both played when the team went 2-1 during its trip to Italy this summer, and Collins said, “I think that’s still up to them to define kind of how much and to what degree they’re able to contribute,” but added, “I think they both have tons of potential.”
Jhasmin Monk returns for her fifth season as an assistant, while Ivy Woodcock is back for her second. Collins brought in Temeka Johnson as an assistant in the offseason, while his support staff also looks different – David Walls was promoted to director of scouting, Mike Moses was named the director of recruiting and Eric Lindsey and Whitney Creech will work as a graduate assistants.
The Lady Toppers finished fourth in C-USA’s East Division last season and fell to UAB in their first game of the league tournament.
WKU led the league in scoring at 70.5 points per game and was last in scoring defense at 69.3 points allowed per game. The Lady Toppers were second in C-USA in steals and second in 3-pointers made.
Collins says getting the team used to that style of play was a big focus in the offseason, as well as building strength and team chemistry. It’s also one of the main reasons he’s excited about his group heading into his fifth season as the team’s head coach – WKU will host Lindsey Wilson in an exhibition Nov. 1, before opening the regular season at Diddle Arena Nov. 7 against Vanderbilt.
“I was excited and I’ve loved the players we’ve had in the past – I’m really excited about the future and how we’re playing because the things we’re doing, it’s exciting,” Collins said. “This team is one of the faster-paced teams in the country, one of the best teams at creating turnovers and steals. We shot the ball really well from the 3-point line and we’re just starting, we’re just getting going. We shot the ball well in Italy. Defense has still got to get better, but I think we’re heading in the right direction.
“I think it’s going to be not just the style of play, but it’s going to be successful and it’s going to be something the fans are really going to want to come watch and see. That’s really what we’re trying to do – put not just a successful team on the floor, but a team that’s fun to watch on the floor.”
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.