Western Kentucky's Dee Givens and Raneem Elgedawy were voted Preseason All-Conference USA by league coaches and the Lady Toppers were also picked to finish third, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Givens was C-USA’s third leading scorer last season, averaging 17.6 points per game, and earned C-USA All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors at the end of the season. The Lexington native broke onto the scene as an accurate shooter and lockdown defender for the Lady Toppers.
She became the first Lady Topper in school history to post a 45-40-85 shooting line for an entire season (45.5 from the field, 40.1 from 3-point range and 85.9 from the free-throw line). She had the third most 3-pointers (79) in a single season in program history and the third best free-throw percentage (.859) in a season by a Lady Topper. Her 99 steals in 2018-19 were the most of any player in C-USA and 19th in the nation.
Elgedawy earned C-USA All-Conference Second Team honors at the end of last season as a sophomore. The Alexandria, Egypt, native had six double-doubles in 2018-19 and was only the second Lady Topper to record multiple 20-rebound games with a 21-board performance at Little Rock.
Rice senior guard Erica Ogwumike was picked as the C-USA Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight season.
2019-20 C-USA Preseason Women's Basketball Team
Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee
*Erica Ogwumike, Rice
Nancy Mulkey, Rice
Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss
Rachael Childress, UAB
Miyah Barnes, UAB
Dee Givens, WKU
Raneem Elgedawy, WKU
*Preseason Player of the Year
WKU finished last season 20-15 under Greg Collins in his first season as head coach, extending the team's streak of 20-win seasons to seven straight. The Lady Toppers ended the season tied for third place in C-USA and earned the four seed in the conference tournament.
The Lady Toppers received an invite to the WNIT in 2018-19 and advanced to the third round, the furthest advancing team out of the league’s five teams competing in the postseason.
Collins brings back veteran experience with 86 percent of his offensive production from last season returning. WKU returns top scorers Givens, Elgedawy, C-USA All-Freshmen Team honoree Meral Abdelgawad, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sherry Porter.
WKU also welcomes two transfers and three freshmen into the mix along with Myriah Haywood and Sandra Skinner, both of whom sat out the 2018-19 season.
2019-20 C-USA Preseason Coaches' Poll (first-place votes)
1. Rice (11)
2. Middle Tennessee (3)
3. WKU
4. UAB
5. Old Dominion
6. Charlotte
7. North Texas
8. Southern Miss
9. Louisiana Tech
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Marshall
12. UTEP
13. UTSA
14. FIU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.