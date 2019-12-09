Weather Alert

...MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY... RAIN WILL TRANSITION INTO SNOW TOMORROW MORNING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND PERSIST THROUGH THE EVENING. WHILE MAINLY MINOR ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA, A NARROW SWATH OF 1-3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ANY BANDED PRECIPITATION THAT DEVELOPS. MOST ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES, BUT IT IS POSSIBLE SNOW COULD STICK TO ROAD SURFACES IN ANY HEAVIER BANDS, RESULTING IN SOME DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR RUSH HOUR TOMORROW EVENING. SNOW SHOULD TAPER OFF BY MIDNIGHT EST.