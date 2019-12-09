Following her 41-point performance at Ball State on Saturday, Western Kentucky's Dee Givens was named the Conference USA Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Givens scored a total of 59 points across two games last week and averaged seven rebounds. Her 41 points at Ball State set a Worthen Arena record. The arena has been open since 1992. She also tied for the third-most points scored by a NCAA Division I women’s basketball this season and tied for the second most by a Lady Topper.
The Lexington native was the second-leading scorer for WKU with 18 points in a 74-63 win against Oklahoma on Wednesday. It was the first Lady Topper win against a Big 12 team since 1990.
She shot 50 percent (14-of-28) from the field at Ball State and 42.2 percent for the week (19-of-45). She connected on nine 3-pointers on the week and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line against the Cardinals.
It is the first C-USA Player of the Week honors for the redshirt senior.
With 1,294 career points, Givens is now 23rd on WKU’s all-time scoring list. Her 189 made 3-pointers are the sixth most in program history. Her 85.1 shooting percentage at the free-throw line is the best by any Lady Topper.
WKU will take a week off for finals and return to the court against Samford on Dec. 15 in Birmingham, Ala. Tipoff is set 2 p.m.
