The offense went cold and the defense couldn’t step up for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, which fell to Rice 82-64 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (14-11 overall, 11-5 Conference USA) shot 33% from the field -- with a huge scoring drought in the middle of the game -- and was unable to overcome a Rice (18-7, 9-7) team that seized control in the third quarter and cruised from there to avenge a loss to the Lady Toppers in Houston in December.
“All around, just in general we didn’t match their energy,” WKU sophomore forward Jaylin Foster said. “We didn’t have intensity. We didn't have momentum going. They just played harder than we did.”
Rice shot 54% from the field, while WKU never found its rhythm -- further hampered by the ejection of sophomore Mya Meredith late in the first half.
The Lady Toppers led for all of 32 seconds -- at 2-0 and 4-2 -- before the Owls used a 12-0 run to take the lead for good. Rice led 22-16 after one and stretched the lead to as much as 11 in the second quarter before WKU used a 10-0 run -- capped by a steal and layup from Foster -- to cut the deficit to 32-31 with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
The WKU momentum ended there.
WKU lost Meredith less than a minute later. Meredith and Rice’s Katelyn Crostwait got tangled up going for a rebound under the WKU basket. Officials stopped play and looked at the replay, calling a foul on both teams -- with Meredith being ejected.
“They said she pushed her,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “That was a retaliation. Obviously, you can go back and watch the film. Mya gets frustrated because she gets held. She’s a good player and she gets held a lot. She wants it to be called so that she can play basketball. We are working on trying to get her to play through that and not let her emotions kind of take over the situation and result in this kind of ending where she doesn’t get to play the game out.”
“She is impactful. Even if she is not scoring, she gets rebounds. We need her out there for us. You saw last year when she went down we weren’t nearly as good as when she was playing. She is not 100% still, but she still makes a difference when she is on the floor.”
After the ejection, the Owls pushed the lead to six before Alexis Mead’s free throw made the score 37-32 at halftime.
Mead hit two free throws to open the third quarter before Rice used a 22-2 run to take a commanding 59-34 advantage late in the third quarter. WKU went 0-for-11 from the field during that stretch -- with the drought extending to 15 straight with four missed shots at the end of the first half.
“I think it was more our defense, to be honest,” WKU sophomore guard Macey Blevins said. “Not only were we not making shots, but they were making everything and we were giving them easy looks. You know how it is. Once a team goes on a run they get the momentum and stuff, but we have to do a better job of playing defense coming out of the half.”
Blevins broke the field goal drought with a 3-pointer and WKU was able to cut the deficit to 59-42 after three, but the Lady Toppers were unable to rally in the fourth. A 9-0 run in the final period got WKU as close as 12 points before the Owls were able to finish it off.
Rice went 6-for-11 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“I think on the offensive side the difference tends to be some of their guards are able to get to the basket and finish layups,” Collins said. “They are stronger, bigger. We kind of struggled getting to the basket and finishing those layups. You saw a bunch of layups again that didn’t go in. We need some of those layups to help us get into our press so it can be more disruptive.”
Blevins led the Lady Toppers with 13 points off the bench. Foster added 11 points and Teresa Faustino finished with 10 points.
Meredith, who had the game-tying and game-winning bucket in Thursday’s win over Charlotte, was 0-for-2 from the field before her ejection.
“That can happen at any time in the tournament,” Blevins said. “Somebody can go down with an injury or something like that. Anything can happen. We just have to play through it and find a way to win.”
WKU will return to action at Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. on Thursday.