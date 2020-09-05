Western Kentucky’s women’s golf team started strong in the first round of the USA Intercollegiate, shooting a team total 2-under 286 on Saturday.
WKU leads by four shots at the 6,002-yard, par-72 Robert Trent Jones Trail – Magnolia Grove (Crossings Course) in Mobile, Ala.
Freshman Rylea Marcum led the WKU lineup, firing a 5-under 67 in her collegiate debut. She tied current senior Megan Clarke and former Lady Topper Ellinor Haag for the second-best round in program history. Marcum notched eight birdies in 13 holes to earn the accomplishment.
Marcum leads the field by a single stroke after the first round.
Just behind Marcum is sophomore Sarah Arnold. Competing as an individual, Arnold birdied four of her last eight holes to jump up to third on the individual leaderboard. The Illinois native finished second at the 2019 USA Intercollegiate and is currently two shots back from the lead.
Three Lady Toppers carded rounds of 1-over 73, including senior Megan Clarke, redshirt senior Teri Doss and graduate senior Mary Joiner. Clarke and Doss recorded two birdies on their back nine to climb the leaderboard.
The senior trio is tied for eighth after the first day.
Freshman Rachel Rich rounded out the lineup and is 32nd after shooting a 6-over 78 in her Lady Topper debut.
Senior Olivia Reed was the second WKU golfer to compete as an individual. She shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 16th.
WKU’s tee times for the second round will begin at 10 a.m. CT Sunday.
