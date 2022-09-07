Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett was named the Conference USA Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after winning the USA Intercollegiate over Labor Day weekend by two shots with a school-record, 10-under par 206.
Hackett is the first Lady Topper to claim a weekly award since Mary Joiner earned the final one of her career in October 2020. WKU has won 18 total Golfer of the Week awards since joining Conference USA.
The Ashburn, Va., native took home individual medalist honors at the USA Intercollegiate over Labor Day weekend. Out of 75 individuals, Hackett won the event by two shots with a school-record, 10-under par 206.
The freshman opened the weekend with a 5-under 67 and followed it up with a 1-under 71 and 4-under 68, making her the wire-to-wire leader with ties on day one and two.
Hackett racked up 15 birdies across her 54 holes of competition. In addition to her own stellar play, she contributed to a third-place team finish and a program-record, 54-hole team score of 8-under 856.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action at Cincinnati's Jennifer Duke Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.