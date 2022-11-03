Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett shot a 5-under 67, tying for WKU's fourth-best individual score in program history, and is tied for the individual lead through the opening round of the USA Intercollegiate on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
Western Kentucky freshman women's golfer Sydney Hackett was named a Rolex Junior All-American Honorable Mention, the American Junior Golf Association announced Thursday afternoon.
Hackett competed in the USGA Girls Junior Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in July to wrap up her junior career. She also played on the East team in the AJGA's Wyndham Cup Championship in addition to winning the Lanto Junior Championship in June.
The Ashburn, Va., native tied for seventh at the Rolex Girls Championship in June and was ultimately the highest-ranked recruit in Lady Topper golf program history.
Out of the 33 colleges represented between the 96 golfers awarded, there are only 10 non-Power Five schools with an honoree, WKU being one of those 10.
The Rolex Junior All-America Teams annually recognize the world's premier junior golfers. The 2022 class includes 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 24 states and 10 countries.
These players distinguished themselves through exceptional play in 145 national junior golf events, 128 of which were conducted by the AJGA. The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of Oct. 12.