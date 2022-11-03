Sydney Hackett

Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett shot a 5-under 67, tying for WKU's fourth-best individual score in program history, and is tied for the individual lead through the opening round of the USA Intercollegiate on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

 WKU ATHLETICS

Western Kentucky freshman women's golfer Sydney Hackett was named a Rolex Junior All-American Honorable Mention, the American Junior Golf Association announced Thursday afternoon.