Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett shot a 5-under 67, tying for WKU's fourth-best individual score in program history, and is tied for the individual lead through the opening round of the USA Intercollegiate on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
WKU put together a team score of 4-under 284 to end the first day tied for second as a group. The Lady Topper team score tied for the fourth-best team score in a single round in program history.
Hackett strung together seven birdies during the round, including five on her back nine, at the par-72, 6,110-yard RTJ Magnolia Grove Crossings Course. She started and ended her day with birdies and added only two bogeys in between.
Falling next in line in the Lady Topper lineup was junior Rachel Rich. She posted a 1-under 71 and is tied for 17th on the individual leaderboard.
Senior Sarah Arnold battled back from 3-over through 10 holes, ending her round with five pars and three birdies in her last four holes. She ultimately carded an even-par 72.
WKU's final counting score was fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett with a 2-over 74. She is tied for 41st, while Arnold is tied for 23rd. Freshman Averi Cline posted a 10-over 82 in her debut for the Lady Toppers.
Junior Addie Westbrook is competing as an individual and posted her career collegiate best by four shots after firing a 3-under 69. She is tied for fifth heading into Sunday's second round, just two shots back from Hackett and company in the lead.
Sophomore Catie Craig is also playing as an individual at the Intercollegiate and shot a 2-over 74. She is tied with Barrett in 41st.
The Lady Toppers will tee off for the second round on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. CT.