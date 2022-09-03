Sydney Hackett

Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett shot a 5-under 67, tying for WKU's fourth-best individual score in program history, and is tied for the individual lead through the opening round of the USA Intercollegiate on Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

 WKU ATHLETICS

