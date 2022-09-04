On the second day of the USA Intercollegiate, Western Kentucky freshman Sydney Hackett maintained her tie for the individual lead Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
With 18 holes remaining, Hackett is tied with two other individuals for the title after posting a 1-under-par 71 for the day.
Hackett's 36-hole total of 6-under 138 is WKU's third-best individual 36-hole score in program history.
WKU juniors Rachel Rich and Addie Westbrook are also in the top five on the individual leaderboard as they are tied for fifth. Rich's score of 3-under 69 was the low card of the day for the Lady Toppers, while Westbrook's individual 1-under 71 kept her in the top five.
Westbrook played nearly even golf with 15 pars, two birdies and a bogey while Rich logged five birdies on the day. Their 36-hole scores of 4-under 140 are tied for ninth on WKU's all-time list.
Lady Tops freshman Averi Cline bounced back in a major way from her opening round, improving by eight shots and carding a 2-over 74. Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett finished just above Cline on the day with a 3-over 75 to round out WKU's team scorecard.
Shooting 6-over 78 on the day was senior Sarah Arnold, who is now tied for 49th. Sophomore Catie Craig continued her individual competition by shooting 6-over 78.
As a team, the Lady Toppers shot 1-over 289 on Sunday afternoon to move into fifth place. WKU is just four shots back from Arkansas State in second and 12 shots back from South Alabama in first.
WKU will tee off on No. 1 beginning at 8:45 a.m. CT on Monday morning in order to wrap up the Intercollegiate. Hackett will tee off alongside one of her co-leaders at 9:21 a.m., while the third co-leader will tee off at 10:06 a.m.