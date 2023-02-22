Western Kentucky sophomore forward Jaylin Foster (11) shoots a layup over Rice senior guard Destiny Jackson (5) in the Lady Tops’ 82-64 loss to the Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team heads out on the road for the final time in the regular season with the No. 2 seed in next month’s Conference USA Tournament still within its grasp.
Despite losing two of the last three games, including an 82-64 home loss to Rice on Saturday, WKU enters the final four games of the regular season needing only one win to earn a first-round bye as one of the top five teams in the conference. If WKU wins out, it guarantees the Lady Tops a two seed.
The final push begins at Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a trip to UAB at 2 p.m. Saturday. WKU begins the trip a game up over UTEP for the second seed. Two wins this weekend would set up a showdown with the Miners next week in Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers are not looking ahead, however.
“We have to win out,” sophomore guard Macey Blevins said. “We don’t have a lot of games to lose for seeding. We just have to compete.”
Defense has been the issue in the last two losses. WKU allowed 82 points to Rice and 94 points in a loss at Middle Tennessee.
“We have to continue to lock in our man-to-man defense and making sure we are doing a disciplined job of staying in front of the ball and pressuring that passer,” WKU coach Greg Collins said.
Collins added the defense is at an added importance for a team that tends to have matchup problems in every game due to lack of size and experience.
“We have a very slim margin of error, period,” Collins said. “Every game we are younger and we are smaller and that’s a tough combination. To the kids’ credit, for most of the season they have kind of battled through those disadvantages and those obstacles and kind of overcome them. Sometimes that obstacle grows too large.”
WKU had one of its best defensive showings of the season in the first meeting against Louisiana Tech. The Lady Toppers held the Lady Techsters to 35.8% shooting in a 66-55 victory at Diddle Arena on Jan. 19 – a game where WKU led by as much as 18 points late.
WKU had to rally from 15 points down in the first quarter in a 75-71 win over UAB on Jan. 11 at Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers outscored UAB 60-41 over the final three quarters in that win.
Louisiana Tech enters 9-7 in conference play, two games behind the Lady Toppers. UAB is last in the conference at 4-13, 12-14 overall, but is 8-5 at home this season.
“Ruston is a tough place to play and Birmingham is a tough place to play,” Collins said. “They are both good teams. We had close games here. I expect nothing less than we will have our hands full again."
