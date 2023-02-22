Lady Tops fall short against Rice
Buy Now

Western Kentucky sophomore forward Jaylin Foster (11) shoots a layup over Rice senior guard Destiny Jackson (5) in the Lady Tops’ 82-64 loss to the Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team heads out on the road for the final time in the regular season with the No. 2 seed in next month’s Conference USA Tournament still within its grasp.

– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags