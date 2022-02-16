The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to take back the lead in Conference USA's East Division when it embarks on a trip to Charlotte on Thursday and Old Dominion on Saturday.
Charlotte (13-8 overall, 9-2 Conference USA) currently leads the division, but WKU (17-7, 10-3) is in a group with Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee – all within striking distance of the top spot.
While it makes for an important weekend for the Lady Toppers, WKU coach Greg Collins said every game is a big game.
“The game Sunday against UTSA was big,” Collins said. “We are just at a point where we have to stay focused on – not just the game – but the quarter, the minute, the possession and do our best to play through some of our mistakes that we make and just keep playing hard. That’s what this bunch does.”
WKU saw these teams two weeks ago at E.A. Diddle Arena, going 1-1. The Lady Toppers fell to Charlotte 79-74 in overtime – a game WKU led almost all of regulation before Charlotte rallied, tying it with two free throws with 1.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and then leading the entire way in overtime.
It was a tough loss, but one Collins doesn’t believe his team is still dwelling on.
“I think they are frustrated that we didn’t close that one out better than we did,” Collins said. “I don’t know that it is still on their mind. That is why we played well against Old Dominion (the next game). They got refocused and moved on. I think they are still aware of it, but that is not the motivation. The motivation is to be our best, play our best.”
WKU followed the Charlotte loss with a 71-57 win over Old Dominion. WKU let a 26-point lead dwindle all the way down to one before pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Lady Toppers won despite losing freshman Mya Meredith to a season-ending ACL injury in the third quarter.
Collins said the loss of Meredith, who averaged almost 13 points and five rebounds a game, is still being felt as the team is settling in and trying to redefine itself in her absence.
“We are just trying to fill in all of those little areas where Mya was impactful,” Collins said. “They have all stepped up in different ways. There are some times you have seen some lineups that we haven’t had throughout the season. That’s what this team does and that’s why we’ve played 12 since day one.”
A pair of wins this weekend would put WKU in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the East – with a home date against Middle Tennessee looming one week later.
Facing all the teams the Lady Toppers are locked in a battle with makes for a tough stretch, but Collins said his team has been answering every challenge so far.
“We’ve kind of been facing that test all season,” Collins said. “We’ve been trying to prove ourselves since the first game of conference play. I think we are still in that mode. Yes, we are facing all the top teams in the East, (but) they are facing us, too.”