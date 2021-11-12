Western Kentucky’s young team will have an opportunity to get multiple games under its belt in just a few days early this season.
The Lady Toppers head to Manhattan, Kan., for the Preseason WNIT, which they will begin with a 4 p.m. game Friday against North Carolina A&T at Bramlage Coliseum. WKU will also play Kansas State on Sunday at 1 p.m. and UT Martin on Monday at 4 p.m. in the event.
“Obviously we want to win – we expect to win every game.
“Coach, his favorite quote this year is, ‘Winning doesn’t care,’ ” WKU freshman guard Macey Blevins said after WKU’s 79-69 season-opening loss to Purdue on Wednesday. “We’re going to be playing three games in four or five days, so it’s going to be tough, but we’ve prepared for it since we’ve been here from the beginning, so I think we’re ready.”
This will mark the fifth time in program history WKU has played in the Preseason WNIT, but this year’s event will look a little different.
Instead of a tournament format, there will be two four-team pods with North Carolina State and Kansas State as hosts, and each site will play a round-robin format with no champion crowned at the end.
WKU last played in the Preseason WNIT in the 2014-15 season and went 3-1 in the tournament, and the Lady Toppers are 9-4 overall in the Preseason WNIT.
“You want to play in the Preseason WNIT. It’s a prestigious thing to be able to do,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said after Wednesday’s game. “We were honored to do that – this was prior to COVID – and so then it was canceled, and now it was redesigned because of this and now we’re in these pods.
“It’s different than what we thought it was going to be, but at the end of the day it’s still a great experience for us to play three games in a short period of time. There’s no other time that we get to do that. This will be another good opportunity for us to learn how you prepare, how you get your body ready, how do you mentally get shifted from the last game to the next game. This will be something that’ll pay dividends later in the season.”
For WKU’s young team – the Lady Toppers have just one senior in Meral Abdelgawad and no juniors – it means an opportunity to play a lot of games in a short period of time, similar to the Conference USA Tournament format toward the end of the year.
The Lady Toppers had five true freshmen combine for 34 points – roughly half of their scoring – in the opening loss to Purdue at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU shook some nerves early after getting down 11-0 to start, before battling back to make it a two-point game at halftime. Purdue pulled away in the third quarter, but WKU matched the Boilermakers’ 24 points in the fourth to keep things from getting out of hand.
WKU is expecting some of those nerves to start fading as the team gets more experience.
“I think we will play better than today,” Abdelgawad said Wednesday after scoring a team-high 20 points. “Today all of them were nervous, so I think next game they will be fine and they will be ready, so I think we will be better and we’ll make more shots. I’m not worried about them.”
North Carolina A&T also fell in its first game – a 92-47 loss at North Carolina on Tuesday. The Aggies returned three starters from last year’s 14-3 team, and were led in the opener by Jazmin Harris’ 16 point and six rebounds. Collins should be familiar with Harris, as she transferred from C-USA foe Charlotte after three seasons there, where she averaged eight points and 5.3 rebounds.
WKU and North Carolina A&T have never met.
The Lady Toppers will follow with a game Sunday against Kansas State, before facing UT Martin the following day. WKU is tied 1-1 all-time with the Wildcats, who handled Central Arkansas easy in its opener, 103-40. WKU is 5-0 all-time against the Skyhawks, who open the season Friday against Kansas State.
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (0-1) VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY (0-1)
4 p.m. Friday/Manhattan, Kan.
Probable starters
NORTH CAROLINA A&T
- D’Mya Tucker, f, 6-2, sr. (5 ppg, 3 rpg); Rochelle Lee, g, 5-10, sr. (4 ppg, 2 rpg); Sean Kelly Darks, g, 5-11, jr. (2 ppg, 4 rpg); Jordyn Dorsey, g, 5-6, jr. (2 ppg, 1 rpg); Chanin Scott, g, 6-1, so. (0 ppg, 1 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Gabby McBride, f, 6-2, r-fr. (0 ppg, 2 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, so. (6 ppg, 1 apg); Alexis Mead, g, 5-5, fr. (7 ppg, 2 apg), Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, sr. (20 ppg, 3 rpg); Teresa Faustino, g, 5-9, so. (7 ppg, 3 rpg).
Television
YouTube
Radio
ESPNKY 102.7 FM
Coaches
Tarrell Robinson (175-93, 10th year; 175-93 overall), North Carolina A&T; Greg Collins (49-39, fourth year; 49-39 overall), WKU.
Series record
Friday will be the first meeting between the two programs
Last time out
North Carolina A&T lost at North Carolina 92-47 on Tuesday; WKU lost 79-69 at home to Purdue on Wednesday.{&end}