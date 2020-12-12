After a long layoff, Western Kentucky's women's basketball team will again hit the road.
After having more than a week off, the Lady Toppers are scheduled to play Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. looking for the team's first win of the season.
WKU (0-2) last played Dec. 5 in a 58-54 loss to Ball State in the home opener at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers turned the ball over 24 times in the game after having 21 in a season-opening loss at Tennessee.
WKU coach Greg Collins said after the loss that ball movement, player movement and execution were going to be focuses on the offensive end leading into Sunday's game.
"You can't score when you're turning the ball over – you don't get a shot," Collins said. "When we take care of the ball, we'll get some shots. Even if you shoot a low percentage, you're going to get more points than you do on 24 turnovers. We'll get more baskets just when we take care of the ball and get more shots up there.
"Then we need some people to settle down. That ball's not a hand grenade – it's not going to explode in your hand, so settle down and get a good shot up. Sometimes we get off balance and put up some hurried shots and that's youth."
The Lady Toppers have utilized 10 different players this season, with six being true freshmen and one a redshirt freshman. Collins said with a young team he expects the scoring to be up and down throughout the season.
WKU hasn't shot the ball exceptionally well through two games – it shot 25.5% (14 of 55) from the field and 27.6% (8 of 29) from 3-point range against Tennessee, and just 6.7% (1 of 15) from behind the arc against Ball State – but Collins is more concerned with the offensive execution.
"It's a concern because we've got a few kids on the team that are pretty good shooters, but we're not shooting at the same pace that we practice," Collins said. "We try to match those things, but we get in the game and the lights come on and they get a little bit anxious.
" ... It is a concern that we need some of those shots to fall. That'll open it up, but the bigger concern is the turnovers and making sure we get shots. If we cut that in half and had 12 turnovers and 12 more attempts at the 3-point line, I'll take that. I don't think we're going to miss 12 more 3s."
Collins said after last week's loss that defensively the focus would be on rebounding. WKU and Ball State each had 41 rebounds in the game, but the third-year head coach believed the Lady Toppers could have won the rebounding battle and it may have changed the outcome. WKU was outrebounded 56-32 at Tennessee.
"We see a lot of kids raising a hand up and tipping the ball – that doesn't get you a rebound. You've got to go get that thing with two hands," Collins said. "We go in more aggressive and get two hands on that ball – we always talk two eyes on the ball, two hands on the ball, two feet on the ground – when we do that, we're going to do a lot better job."
Meral Abdelgawad led the group with 15 points and 10 rebounds the last time out, and is sixth among Conference USA players with 9.5 rebounds per game. Collins has liked her continued energy, and has been pleased with Myriah Haywood's growth, but says he still expects her to push the ball more.
The only other returnee from last year – Fatou Pouye – posted one of her best games last year in a 77-58 victory over the Trojans. Pouye had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the victory. WKU is still looking for bench players to contribute this season – its reserves are getting outscored 54-5 in two games this season.
Little Rock enters at 2-2 with losses to Rice and Texas A&M, and with victories over Memphis and Vanderbilt. Bre'Amber Scott leads the Trojans with 20 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while Brianna Crane (13.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game) and Teal Battle (11.3, 4.0) also average double figures. Mayra Caicedo and Krystan Vomes each add 7.5 points, and the latter brings down a team-high 7.3 boards.
WKU and Little Rock have met 31 times – most coming while both were in the Sun Belt Conference – and the Lady Toppers hold a 24-7 series lead, including victories in the last three meetings. The game begins a four-game stretch over the next nine days for WKU, with the final three scheduled to be played at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (0-2) AT LITTLE ROCK (2-2)
2 p.m., Sunday, Little Rock, Ark.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (9.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (14.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (11.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, fr. (5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
LITTLE ROCK
Bre'Amber Scott, g, 5-11, r-jr. (20.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Brianna Crane, f, 6-0, r-jr. (13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Teal Battle , f, 6-1, sr. (11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Mayra Caicedo, g, 5-3, jr. (7.5 ppg, 9.3 apg); Krystan Vomes, f, 6-2, sr. (7.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (42-24, third season; 42-24 overall), WKU; Joe Foley (347-195, 18th season; 803-276 overall), Little Rock.
Series record
WKU leads the series 24-7 (WKU won the last meeting 77-58 in E.A. Diddle Arena)
Last time out
WKU lost to Ball State 58-54 on Dec. 5. Little Rock lost to Texas A&M 79-56 on Thursday.
