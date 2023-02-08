After firmly entrenching itself in second place in Conference USA, the Western Kentucky University women’s basketball team takes aim at moving up to the top of the heap when it plays at Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Winners of four straight and nine out of the last 10 games, WKU (13-9 overall, 10-3 Conference USA) sits one game back of MTSU for the conference lead. The Lady Raiders were nationally ranked last week, but losses at UTEP and Texas-San Antonio has allowed the Lady Toppers to pull within striking distance for the top spot with seven games left in the regular season.
“This weekend doesn’t get any more fun – it doesn’t get any better than getting to play a great team like Middle Tennessee and get a chance to play for position to lead the conference,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “That’s what you want. We will have to play our absolute best. We are aware of that. They’ve got three players on the preseason all-conference and we have zero, so we’ve got more than enough work cut out for ourselves.”
WKU is riding the momentum of a huge trip through Texas, beating UTSA on Thursday and rally from 19 down to start the fourth quarter in 77-75 win at UTEP on Saturday. WKU outscored UTEP 27-6 in the fourth, holding the Miners without a field goal in the final quarter.
“I was really proud, not just the winning … but that we didn’t quit,” Collins said. “This team has not given up before. We’ve come from other deficits -- not 19 -- and gotten back in those games. We’ve won some of those, not won some of those, but they continue (to battle). We can score quickly. We can put points up on the board. Even in our huddle going into that quarter being down 19 the focus was not, ‘Hey, we’ve got to score.’ The focus was to get stops.
“It all starts with playing great defense.”
Middle Tennessee will be looking to secure the regular-season sweep over WKU after beating the Lady Toppers 80-75 in Diddle Arena on Dec. 31. Middle Tennessee was without second-leading scorer Savannah Wheeler in that win, but got 26 points from Jaylnn Gregory and 19 points from Kseniya Malashka in the win.
Collins said Wheeler brings an extra dimension to an already deep and dangerous team.
“She brings great experience,” Collins said. “She can score in bunches and she is great at getting to the free-throw line. I feel like in the first game Gregory did a great job of kind of doing the things that Savannah does well. She hit 3s. She usually does a better job at the 3-point line than she does against us, but she got to the free-throw line.
“They have multiple good shooters. I think that is what separates Middle Tennessee from other teams in our conference. They have multiple, really good, consistently good 3-point shooters. That spread the floor out. And then they’ve got Malashka inside who is arguably one of the two best players in our conference.”
The trip to Mufreesboro, Tenn., will be the Lady Toppers' only game this week. Collins said it is a much needed break after playing 11 games in a 30-day span – six on the road.
“We need this break,” Collins said. “We are looking forward to this game but our break was before Christmas. Everybody else got a game in before Christmas … and then we played nine games in January, traveling four consecutive weekends. That’s a tough road. You can’t complain about it. You gotta accept and just persevere. We’ve done that, but we are a little road weary. We are a little leg weary.
“I don’t doubt the emotions will be high and the energy will be high, but we need a little recovery weekend. That will help us hopefully to be at our best, or at least a little better, the last six games of the season.”
The last six games includes four at home, giving WKU a chance to really control its destiny if it can win at MTSU on Thursday.
“We just continue to work and stay focused on the end of the season,” Collins said. “This is a great challenge. It will be a great atmosphere, a great test for us to see how we stack up against the best team in our conference.”