Western Kentucky's last game required a trip to Boca Raton, Fla., less than 48 hours after beating Marshall.
The Lady Toppers have had the week off from games since the 69-56 victory at Florida Atlantic, and the next trip won't require nearly as much travel – only about 100 miles.
WKU will head to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to face rival Middle Tennessee in a 5 p.m. game Saturday at the Murphy Center. The Lady Toppers beat the Lady Raiders 71-63 on Jan. 11.
"I thought we did a good job of containing (Middle Tennessee's) speed. We did, obviously, a good job on the boards, and that's critical against Middle Tennessee teams. You've got to do a good job. If you don't come ready to rebound, you're not going to be in the ballgame. Then you've got to execute on offense," WKU coach Greg Collins said following Saturday's win on the ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM broadcast. " ... We'll have to go back and carry out a similar-type game plan."
The Jan. 11 win over Middle Tennessee (18-9 overall, 10-5 Conference USA) got WKU (20-6, 12-3) to .500 in C-USA play. The Lady Toppers followed with a loss to now-C-USA leader Old Dominion, but haven't lost in the 10 games since – the 12th-longest streak in the country. WKU trails Old Dominion and Rice in the league standings, while Middle Tennessee and Charlotte are right behind with 10-5 records. Both the Lady Raiders and Lady Toppers will play Charlotte again. Both beat the 49ers earlier in the year.
The Lady Toppers attacked the Lady Raiders inside to the tune of 44 points in the paint in the meeting at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU outrebounded Middle Tennessee 43-29 and had 19 second-chance points to the Lady Raiders' seven. Raneem Elgedawy had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win, while Dee Givens had 18 points and Whitney Creech added 10.
Collins says guarding without fouling and trying to contain the Lady Raiders' speed will be key in Saturday's meeting. Middle Tennessee has the fourth-best scoring offense in C-USA at 69.2 points per game, while WKU's 73.2 points per game are the best in the league. Anastasia Hayes leads Middle Tennessee with 17.5 points per game – the second-best mark in the conference – while Aislynn Hayes, Taylor Sutton and Charity Savage all average double-figure scoring at 13.9 points per game, 13.3 points per game and 10.3 points per game, respectively.
The Lady Toppers and Lady Raiders hold the top two spots in the league in turnover margin. WKU has a plus 4.5 margin, forcing 19.1 turnovers – the second-most in the league – and averaging a league-best 10.4 steals. Middle Tennessee has a plus 2.7 turnover margin. Both teams had 15 turnovers in the last meeting and Middle Tennessee outscored WKU 9-8 in fast-break points.
"I thought we did a pretty good job of containing their speed. They've got some of the best, fastest point guards that are under control with the ball in the whole conference. Not just point guards, guards period. You've got Taylor Sutton, both the Hayes kids," Collins said on Saturday's postgame radio show. "They can really go fast and they're under control and that's the key – they don't get out of control and miss shots and lose the ball and sometimes we can speed people up and force them into turnovers, but with them, we have a lot harder time doing that."
Saturday's meeting will be the 76th all time between the programs, according to WKU records. Middle Tennessee is WKU's most-played opponent dating back to the 1924-25 season and the Lady Raiders lead the series 42-33.
The trip to Murfreesboro marks the final regular-season road game for the Lady Toppers. WKU will return to Diddle Arena to play Charlotte on Thursday and Louisiana Tech on March 7.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (20-6, 12-3) AT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (18-9, 10-5)
5 p.m., Saturday, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (8.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.0 ppg, 4.5 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Anastasia Hayes, g, 5-7, r-so. (17.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Taylor Sutton, g, 5-4, so. (13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Aislynn Hayes, g, 5-6, fr. (13.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Courtney Whitson, f, 6-0, fr. (7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Charity Savage, f, 6-0, sr. (10.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg).
Television
ESPN3
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (40-21 second season; 40-21 overall) WKU; Rick Insell (358-130 15th season; 358-130 overall), Middle Tennessee.
Series record
Middle Tennessee leads the series 42-33 (WKU won the last meeting 71-63 on Jan. 11 in Bowling Green).
Last time out
WKU won 69-56 at FAU on Jan. 22; Middle Tennessee won 92-80 at UTEP on Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.