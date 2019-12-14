One stop down, four more to go.
The Western Kentucky women's basketball team went to Ball State and picked up a 91-86 overtime win Dec. 7 to start a stretch of five straight games on the road. The Lady Toppers will now face Samford at 2 p.m. Sunday in the second stop looking for a third-straight win.
"As I was looking at (Samford's) roster, they have one freshman. The rest of them are all juniors and seniors. We're not just talking about six or seven, we're talking about 12 or 13 seniors and juniors," WKU coach Greg Collins said on the “Greg Collins Radio Show” Monday on ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM. "These kids have been around, they've played, they're going to compete and they're a lot better than their record indicates."
Dee Givens had a career day to lead WKU (7-2) past Ball State. The redshirt senior broke a Worthen Arena record with 41 points and surpassed her previous career high of 31 set at FIU last season. She was named Conference USA Player of the Week a week after teammate Raneem Elgedawy received the recognition. She was also named to the NCAA Weekly Starting Five, a national award given to the five NCAA Division I players deemed to have had the best week. Givens had 18 points and seven rebounds in the Lady Toppers' 74-63 win over Oklahoma – the program's first win over a Big 12 school since 1990 – three days earlier.
"Honestly, I envisioned a game like this for Dee last year. I'm not surprised. Dee's always had the ability to put these kind of numbers up," Collins said on the show. "What makes it possible now is that she has Whitney Creech, Raneem Elgedawy, she's got Meral (Abdelgawad), she's got Sherry Porter. She's got other players on the floor that can put the ball in the basket, so, as you see game by game, it almost changes from 3-point line to post play, from post play to 3-point line, so it shifts."
Givens scored an important 21 points in the first half in Muncie, Ind., with Elgedawy – the team's leading scorer and rebounder entering the game – only playing six minutes after picking up two fouls. Elgedawy finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes. Creech had 15 and Fatou Pouye had 10 points off the bench. Givens (18.1 points per game), Elgedawy (16.1) and Creech (16) are each in the top five in C-USA in scoring.
WKU's game at Ball State also marked the return of Alexis Brewer, who averaged 11.4 points and shot nearly 36 percent from 3-point range last season. She hadn't played in the team's first eight games while rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, but played 10 minutes against the Cardinals. Brewer missed the one shot she took and grabbed a rebound.
"A little bit of rust, but her shot looked good. I thought it was in. I thought for sure when she got that ball, I thought, 'That one is money,' " Collins said on the show. "As the game got tight down at the end, I still, – even though she's not played – she still brings a super-high basketball IQ. She's not worried about that situation or that moment, so I really felt comfortable, even though she wasn't in the game shape that she will be in a couple of weeks."
The Lady Toppers will now look for a third-straight win when they travel to Samford (3-8). The Bulldogs' three wins came over Montevallo, North Alabama and Alabama State, but Samford is coming off back-to-back losses to UAB and Kentucky.
The Bulldogs average 65.5 points per game and are led by Sarah Myers and Natalie Armstrong with 13.1 and 12.7 points per game, respectively. Samford has attempted 235 3-pointers – compared to WKU's 197 – and is connecting at a 30.6 percent clip. Eight Samford players have attempted at least 12 shots from beyond the arc. Only five Lady Toppers have attempted at least that many. WKU is shooting nearly 36 percent from 3-point range, compared to opponents' 31.7 percent.
"That makes it tougher in scouting preparation because you're tracking a lot more players and, as they sub in and out, it's easy to lose one," Collins said on the show. "We'll just key on the same fundamental we've worked on and that's make sure twos, not threes."
WKU will travel to Purdue on Wednesday to close out the 2019 portion of the schedule, before heading to Texas to open conference play against North Texas on Jan. 2. The Lady Toppers will close the road stretch at Rice two days later and return to E.A. Diddle Arena to host UAB on Jan. 9.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (7-2) AT Samford (3-8)
2 p.m., Sunday, Birmingham, Ala.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (18.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (16.0 ppg, 4.2 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
SAMFORD
Shauntai Battle, f, 5-9, jr. (6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Paige Serup, g, 5-6, sr. (3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Charity Brown, g, 5-8, sr. (8.3 ppg, 5.6 apg); Sarah Myers, g, 6-0, sr. (13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Natalie Armstrong, c, 6-2, jr. (12.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (27-17 second season; 27-17 overall) WKU; Carley Kuhns (3-8 first season; 69-37 overall) Samford.
Series record
WKU leads the series 1-0 (WKU won the only meeting 58-57 on Nov. 25, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala.).
Last time out
WKU won 91-86 in overtime against Ball State on Dec. 7; Samford lost to Kentucky 79-49 on Sunday.
