The Western Kentucky women's basketball team knew its nonconference schedule would be tough.
It featured five straight games to open the season against teams that played in last season's NCAA Tournament, three Power Five opponents and games against other tough programs -- like Saint Mary's and Ball State -- that were played on the road.
The Lady Toppers made it through the opening portion of the schedule with an 8-3 record and, after over two weeks off, will begin a tough slate of Conference USA games starting at 7 p.m. CST on Thursday at North Texas.
"Our first six games -- four of those are on the road -- and I believe five of those six teams are the top part of our conference RPI-wise. If you look at RPI ratings, I think we're playing five of the top six teams in these first six games and four of those games are on the road," Western Kentucky coach Greg Collins said in a phone interview with the Daily News on Tuesday. "We've got a very difficult road ahead of us, and it starts at North Texas. We're just really trying to focus on (North Texas), and I know it sounds like a cliche, but really it's just one game at a time."
After North Texas (6-6 overall, 0-0 Conference USA), WKU will travel to Rice before returning home to face UAB and Middle Tennessee. The Lady Toppers will then hit the road again to face Old Dominion, Charlotte and Marshall. WKU has the highest RPI of any C-USA team, ranked 34th in the country.
Thursday's game against North Texas will mark the fourth of five straight road games for WKU, the last of which was a 67-50 loss at Purdue on Dec. 18 that snapped a three-game winning streak. Collins credited the Boilermakers' physical play for causing the Lady Toppers issues in their last game and said his team still needed to get mentally tougher -- something they've continued to try to work on during the extended time off.
"Practice has gone well in our break. The players have worked hard. They came back from the break excited, so we've had some good, high-energy, competitive practices," Collins said. "I also think they're ready to play against somebody other than themselves and our practice guys, so they're ready to get on the road."
WKU holds a 20-7 advantage all time in the series with North Texas and has won nine of the last 10 meetings, but the two split two meetings last year with the road team winning each time. WKU has never lost a Conference USA opener, going 5-0 all time in those contests. The Mean Green have been tough at home this season, with five of their six wins coming inside The Super Pit.
"They're a lot better shooting team at home than they are on the road," Collins said. "They've played some tough teams. They've played Texas and N.C. State, so they've played some really good teams. I don't think their record necessarily reflects how good they are."
Anisha George leads North Texas with 12.5 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, while Destinee McDowell is right behind her with 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. George boasts the best field goal shooting percentage (66.3 percent) in C-USA, but didn't play in the team's last game -- a 114-54 thrashing of Texas A&M-Texarkana -- because she was attending to family issues during an extended Christmas break, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle, who also reported George is expected to be back for the start of conference play.
"They're a very efficient scoring team when they get the ball in those two players' hands and they're a really strong defensive team," Collins said. "We'll have to do a good job taking care of the ball and try to make sure we get good, open looks for the best shooters that we can."
Raneem Elgedawy is averaging 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for WKU and Whitney Creech is also averaging 16.9 points to go along with 4.5 assists per game. Dee Givens adds 16.2 points per game for the Lady Toppers. Givens had 24 points, Creech had 16 and Elgedawy had 15 in the last meeting between the two programs -- a 71-66 WKU victory on March 2 in Denton, Texas. George led North Texas with 16 points in the first meeting last year -- a 76-67 Mean Green win on Feb. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Last year it was a dogfight down there and they beat us here last year. We didn't play up to our abilities and they played well," Collins said. "It won't be an easy game at all."
WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-3, 0-0) AT NORTH TEXAS (6-6, 0-0)
7 p.m., Thursday, Denton, Texas
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (16.9 ppg, 4.5 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (9.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
NORTH TEXAS
Destinee McDowell, f, 5-11, fr. (12.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg); Ansiha George, f, 6-2, sr. (12.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Callie Owens, g, 5-10, r-jr. (8.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Jazion Jackson, pg, 5-9, fr. (8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Trena Mims, g, 5-6, jr. (3.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (28-18 second season; 28-18 overall) WKU; Jalie Mitchell (46-58 fifth season; 46-58 overall) North Texas.
Series record
WKU leads the series 20-7 (WKU won the last meeting 71-66 on March 2 in Denton, Texas).
Last time out
WKU lost 67-50 at Purdue on Dec. 18; North Texas won 114-54 against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sunday.
