The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will once again hit the road this weekend, and again will face a series with importance for the Conference USA standings.
The Lady Toppers are tied for fifth in C-USA's East Division standings and Old Dominion is seventh, and the two teams will face off Thursday and Friday in 5:30 p.m. CT games at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.
WKU enters at 7-13 overall and 6-8 in league play, while ODU enters 8-10 and 5-9, respectively. The two were originally scheduled to play earlier in the season, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Monarch program and later rescheduled by C-USA.
The league moved to East and West Divisions for the 2020-21 season and were originally planning to have the last-place teams in each miss out of the C-USA Tournament, but last week announced it was again changing its format so every team will compete for the title at The Star in Frisco, Texas, next week. The league tournament is now scheduled for March 9-13.
The Lady Toppers have been well traveled as of late, with trips to Rice (Feb. 12-13), FIU (Feb. 26-27) and now ODU as the final three series in the regular season. WKU entered last weekend's series at FIU in a three-way tie for fourth in the division standings and a chance to move ahead, but split with the Panthers – the Lady Toppers were unable to tie or take a lead with free throws in the final two seconds of the second game and eventually lost after winning the first meeting of the series.
Now WKU is tied in the division with Marshall, but the Thundering Herd hold an advantage with their win against Rice in a tie-breaking scenario. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the league standings at 7-7 and FIU is third at 8-8, and WKU could potentially finish anywhere from third to seventh depending on this weekend's results around the league.
ODU sits in the middle of the pack in both scoring offense and defense, with a fifth-place standing in points per game at 72.1 and sixth-place standing in points allowed per game at 69.2. Senior guard Victoria Morris leads a trio of Monarchs scoring in double figures with 15.5 points per game. Junior guard/forward Ajah Wayne and junior forward Amari Young add 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds and 13.9 points and 10.7 rebounds, respectively.
ODU is coming off series splits at Middle Tennessee and against UAB, after getting swept at Charlotte.
WKU is averaging 64.2 points per game and now has four players averaging double-figure scoring. Senior forward Raneem Elgedawy leads the team with 21.8 points and 11.6 rebounds – marks that would rank third and second in C-USA if she had played the qualifying number of games (75%). Fatou Pouye, Meral Abdelgawad and Hope Sivori are averaging 10.7, 10.4 and 10 points per game, respectively.
WKU is 17-9 all-time against ODU, but the Monarchs snapped WKU's 11-game winning streak in the series with a 76-65 win in Norfolk last season. The Lady Toppers' next win would be the 50th of head coach Greg Collin's career.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (7-13, 6-8) AT OLD DOMINION (8-10, 5-9)
5:30 p.m. Thursday/Friday, Norfolk, Va.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (10.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (10.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (21.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (10.0 ppg, 3.8 apg).
OLD DOMINION
Mariah Adams, g, 6-0, jr. (8.6 ppg, 4.0 apg); Ajah Wayne, g/f, 5-10, jr. (14.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg); Victoria Morris, g, 5-8, sr. (15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Maggie Robinson, f, 6-0, gr. (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Amari Young, f, 5-11, jr. (13.9 ppg, 10.7 rpg).
Television
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (49-35, third season; 49-35 overall), WKU; Delisha Milton-Jones (8-10, first season; 8-10 overall), Old Dominion.
Series record
WKU leads the series 17-9 (Old Dominion won the last meeting 76-65 on Jan. 16, 2020, in Norfolk, Va.).
Last time out
WKU lost at FIU 82-79 on Saturday; Old Dominion lost 74-70 at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
