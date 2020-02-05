Weather Alert

..HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY TONIGHT... .ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL FALL IN THE FLOOD WATCH AREA TONIGHT. THIS RAIN FALLING OVER AREAS THAT RECEIVED SOAKING RAINS SINCE TUESDAY MAY LEAD TO AREAL FLOODING. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH AND EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. * UP TO AN INCH OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL POSSIBLE. * THIS RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&