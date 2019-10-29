Western Kentucky women’s golf team holds a five-shot lead heading into the final round of the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic, with two individuals in the top 10.
The Lady Toppers shot a 2-under 286 as a team in Monday’s second round – their lowest single round of the season – for a 577 total at the par-72, 6,088-yard Diamante Country Club.
That puts them five strokes ahead of second-place Bradley (582) and eight shots ahead of third-place UTEP (585).
The tournament title round started Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
WKU senior Mary Joiner leads the way for WKU individually and is in second place with a 4-under 140 (69-71) tally. That puts her four shots behind the leader, UTEP’s Valeria Mendizabal, who carded a 7-under 65 in Monday’s second round.
WKU junior Megan Clarke, the event’s defending champion, also made a charge Monday with a 4-under, season-low 68 to pull into a tie for sixth at 143.
Senior Bailey Tyree is tied for 17th at 147 (73-74), while freshman Sarah Arnold is tied for 38th at 150 (74-76). Senior Abigail Smee is tied for 55th at 152 (79-73).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.