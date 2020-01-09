Western Kentucky started Conference USA play in a hole with two losses in Texas. Now the Lady Toppers are trying to battle out of it.
WKU opened conference play with a loss to North Texas -- the first loss the program has had in a C-USA opener -- and followed that with a loss at preseason favorite Rice to close out a five-game road stretch with three straight losses.
But in WKU's first game back to E.A. Diddle since Dec. 4, the Lady Toppers snapped the skid and picked up their first C-USA win of the season by holding off UAB 69-65 on Thursday.
"First off, I had to ask for directions on how to get to Diddle Arena because we hadn't been here in so long," WKU coach Greg Collins joked. "We were just glad to be back home.
"We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole, put our backs against the wall on the road, so we didn't have anything left to do but to fight back. I was real proud of the poise, the confidence the players had both in practice and today in the game. They were never rattled. They just wanted to execute and make sure we got the win."
The Blazers (9-6 overall, 1-2 C-USA), boasting the highest scoring offense in C-USA entering Thursday's slate of games, got back-to-back buckets in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead. The first came on a 3-pointer from Trista Magee and the second on a layup from Katelynn Thomas while getting fouled to make it 57-56 with 6:55 to play.
Thomas missed the free throw and Brewer got a jumper from just inside the foul line to roll in to put the Lady Toppers (9-5, 1-2) back in front for the remainder. She finished with a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes off the bench in her sixth game of the season after missing the first eight while recovering from shoulder surgery.
On WKU's following possession, Brewer connected with Meral Abdelgawad in the paint to put the Lady Toppers up by three, before a free throw from Raneem Elgedawy made it a four-point advantage with 4:38 to play.
Angela Vendrell's layup cut the deficit to two, but Abdelgawad answered with a 3-pointer to make it 64-59. The shot capped off her 12-point performance. She also had five rebounds. Dee Givens led WKU with 14 points and Whitney Creech had 12.
WKU extended its lead to as many as six with Creech's and-one with 1:47 to play, but a 3-pointer from Magee and a free throw from Rachael Childress -- who entered as C-USA's top scorer at 17.9 points per game -- made it 67-65.
The Blazers forced a shot clock violation on WKU's next possession when Creech's shot missed the mark -- a call that stood after video review -- but the senior point guard forced a held ball to give the Lady Toppers the ball back with 5.4 seconds left.
"We were just focused on defense and getting a stop," Brewer said. "It didn't matter how we got it, but we knew they couldn't get a 3 off and we had to box out and get a rebound if they got a shot up."
UAB had fouls to give, but eventually sent Brewer to the line, where she made both free throws to close out the 69-65 win.
WKU trailed for only 1:06, despite the closely contested game. Thirty seconds of that came in the first quarter, when UAB took a 16-14 lead on a 3-pointer from Vendrell. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Brewer and Givens quickly put the Lady Toppers back in front, but two layups from Thomas evened the score 20-all at the end of the period.
The Lady Toppers never trailed in the second quarter, building their lead to as many as eight on a layup from Abdelgawad, but Childress connected on her third 3-pointer of the quarter with 42 seconds left and Lea Kerstein made two free throws to make it 37-34 at halftime.
Childress finished with 15 points, connecting on 4-of-7 3-pointers. Magee and Thomas both had 12 points. The Blazers went 10-of-21 from beyond the arc in the game and WKU was 6-of-15 after going 7-of-41 in its first two conference games.
WKU's halftime lead came with Elgedawy playing just 4:55 in the first half, after picking up her second foul less than five minutes into the game. She had five points and two rebounds in that time. Elgedawy picked up her third foul at the 6:05 mark in the third and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 12:46 played.
The Lady Toppers didn't trail again until there were 37 seconds left in the third -- the score was tied twice in the quarter before that -- when Miyah Barnes connected on her first 3-pointer of the game, after entering as the conference 3-point percentage leader. She had been scoreless until a layup less than a minute before. Givens responded with a 3-pointer of her own nine seconds after Barnes' to put WKU up 52-50 heading to the fourth.
"It was very important to get this dub," Givens said. "Coach Collins, all week he's been praising that these next four games are the championship, so this was our first game and we had to get this W."
Thursday was the first time the Lady Toppers played at home since a 74-63 win over Oklahoma on Dec. 4. The 5,122 in attendance were mostly local students.
"It's so exciting to come in and have such a full arena. It really speaks highly of our community, because we play school day games all over the country and, as a matter of fact, coach (Randy) Norton from UAB said this is about the most kids he's ever seen in a school day game, and he asked about how many we got. I said, 'It's like this every year,' " Collins said. "It really speaks highly of Bowling Green and our community and how much they support Western Kentucky and the Toppers."
The Lady Toppers look to remain unbeaten at home this season when they face Middle Tennessee on Saturday in a 2 p.m. CST game, before hitting the road for three straight games against Old Dominion, Charlotte and Marshall. UAB is scheduled to play at Marshall on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.