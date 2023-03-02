The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team moved one step closer to the two seed with a 62-59 win over UTEP on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Karris Allen’s jumper with 25.9 seconds left erased WKU’s only deficit of the night, allowing the Lady Toppers to break a tie with UTEP in the Conference USA standings and earn the season sweep over the Miners.
“It was a very big win,” WKU sophomore guard Mya Meredith said. “We came in with the mindset that we had to win. Knowing that we were tied for the two seed, we just had to get the win.”
WKU (16-12 overall, 13-6 Conference USA) can clinch the two seed with a win against North Texas on Saturday.
“We didn’t have to talk about it,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “The players knew what was at stake. We are still in control of that. That is all we can control.”
The Lady Toppers rallied from 19 points down to win in El Paso when the teams met last month. On Thursday it was UTEP (19-9, 12-7) tried to mount a fourth-quarter rally, but WKU was able to score the final four points to secure the win.
WKU led almost the entire way, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and pushing the advantage to 18-11 late in the first quarter. The Miners got the lead to three before Josie Gilvin hit a halfcourt 3-pointer as time expired to make the score 21-15 after one.
Acacia Hayes' 3 to open the second pushed the WKU advantage back to nine, but UTEP used a 7-1 spurt to trim the deficit to 25-22. Teresa Faustino stemmed the tide with a 3 to make the score 28-22. It was WKU’s 243rd 3-pointer of the season, setting a program record for most made 3s in a season.
“Honestly I thought we would have broken it last year,” Collins said. “There is some growth. There are some big additions to the roster that have made a difference and so I am not surprised. We are still growing. We are still getting better.
“We are not even close to how good we can be.”
WKU stayed in control, leading 39-34 at the half and pushing the margin to 46-36 after a 3 from Hayes early in the third quarter. The Miners tried to chip away again, getting the deficit down to six before Hope Sivori’s 3 as time ran out in the third made the score 52-43.
The Lady Toppers led 57-48 after a 3 from Meredith with 6:50 left, but WKU missed its next eight field goal attempts to open the door for a potential UTEP rally.
The Miners scored nine straight to tie it with 3:34 remaining. Allen broke the tie splitting a pair of free throws with 2:10 left, but UTEP took the lead on two free throws by Jazion Jackson with 31.2 seconds left.
The UTEP lead last for all of six seconds as Allen drained a 15-footer to allow WKU to regain the advantage.
“These are shots that we practice,” Allen said. “Every one of us are in the gym working on our shot. My teammates put a lot of faith in me, a lot of trust in me, and makes it easier to make those shots -- to shoot those shots. I know even if I didn’t make it, they’ve still got my back.”
Jaylin Foster’s steal gave WKU the ball back, with Meredith splitting a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game. UTEP had a chance to tie, but missed the shot. Alexis Mead split a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left and UTEP’s halfcourt heave hit off the glass and bounced away as time expired.
“It really starts with the defense,” Collins said. “I was really proud of the effort we gave tonight on two of the best guards in our conference in Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd. They are two of the most dynamic guards and we did a decent job. When you force those two into 11 turnovers, you have done a pretty good job on defense.”
Allen finished with a career-high 14 points, adding eight rebounds and five steals. Hayes also finished with 14 points, with Meredith adding 11 points.
WKU shot 37.3%, but was 12-for-33 from 3-point range. The Lady Toppers and Miners finished with 36 rebounds each.
“That’s a plus 30 from the last game because it was 52-22 last time,” Collins said. “When you have one of the best rebounding teams and you tie them -- that is just a lot of heart and effort. Karris Allen was big. Jaylin (Foster) didn’t get as many rebounds. It doesn’t show up, but she gets her hands on balls -- a lot of tips and she creates a lot of disruption.”
WKU will wrap up the regular season hosting North Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday.