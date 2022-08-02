Western Kentucky's women's basketball team will have some early tune-up games this season.
But more importantly for the young program is a chance to build chemistry before the 2022-23 season tips off.
The Lady Toppers will head to Italy from Aug. 8-17, where they will play three games and take part in team-building activities.
"One of our goals was to do this maybe once every four years or so often that every young lady that's a part of this program and graduates will get a memorable experience like that," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "The practices, the championships – those are all important – but those memories and those experiences off the court are equally important."
Collins said the program had been working on a trip before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it had to be put on hold. The NCAA allows programs to take foreign tours every four years, and this will be WKU's first trip of the sort since traveling to France and Switzerland in 2005.
The fifth-year WKU head coach isn't sure who the team has on the schedule for the trips, but he says he "got word that we might be playing the Bosnian national team."
"It doesn't matter who we're playing," Collins said. "Good or bad, it doesn't matter. It just matters that we get to play, that we got to practice and we're going to get to travel and spend time together."
The Lady Toppers plan on visiting Rome, Florence and Venice during the trip, and stops are also expected in Vatican City, Siena, Bologna and Harbor Island. The trip is through Basketball Travelers Inc., and Collins said it is "mostly not basketball-related."
"I know talking to other players that have done these types of trips in the past, it's one of the most memorable things that they do in their time as a student-athlete," he said. "That's really what we're trying to take away from this thing – great team chemistry and some great memories."
WKU brings back all but one starter – Meral Abdelgawad – from last year's 18-12 season, but the group is still young. The Lady Toppers have three freshmen, five sophomores, five juniors and no seniors on the roster. WKU brought in three freshmen in Acacia Hayes, Karris Allen and Josie Gilvin and transfers in Aaliyah Pitts and Odeth Betancourt.
Mya Meredith – the 2021-22 Conference USA Freshman of the Year – is not expected to play in Italy as she continues to recover from a season-ending knee injury. Allen also will not play due to injury, but Collins said "they're both getting closer by the day."
While there's an advantage to playing the games with a young team, Collins says the real benefit is the 10 practices the team has had leading up to the trip. Collins said the team won't practice in Italy and that "the chemistry off the court is the big advantage."
"That's huge right now, especially with a young team," Collins said. "For a lot of these young ladies, this is the first time they've spent time together. We want to spend some time that's outside of this practice gym. We do those things here anyway, but it'll be a lot different experience when you're experiencing things for the first time together."