After going up by 23 points with 6:30 to play in the third quarter, the Western Kentucky women's basketball team was forced to hold off a late Samford rally for an 88-84 win on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
Second-year coach Greg Collins knows his Lady Topper team will need to play better Wednesday at Purdue in the 11 a.m. CST nonconference finale if it wants to pick up its fourth straight win and second this season over a Power Five opponent.
"We've got a lot of things to clean up. There's not a whole lot of momentum to carry," Collins said following Sunday's game on the ESPN+ broadcast. "We've got to go back to practice and make sure we play better because Purdue is a Big Ten team on the road. It'll be a similar environment and we'll have to play a lot better than this."
Despite giving up a 13-0 run to end the third quarter and getting outscored 52-42 in the second half at the Pete Hanna Center on Sunday, WKU (8-2) fought off the Bulldogs to avoid its third loss of the season. Samford was 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range in the third and finished 9 of 23 (39.1 percent).
"We played well the first half," Collins said on the broadcast. "We had a really bad defensive effort in the third quarter and let a lot of 3s get off, so we'll take care of that."
The Lady Toppers were led by a 26-point performance from senior point guard Whitney Creech, who was 10 of 10 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. She also had five assists to only one turnover, two steals and two rebounds. Raneem Elgedawy, Sherry Porter and Dee Givens also finished in double figures with 23, 18 and 11 points, respectively.
"Beyond her effort, it's just her maturity on the floor," Collins said on the broadcast. "She's just real calm, she knows what's going on out there and she's like having another coach on the floor and we need that because we've got some players out there that make some silly mistakes, so she kind of cleans that up and tries to keep everyone where they need to be and doing what we're supposed to be doing as a team.
"I know she scored the ball -- she shot the ball really well -- but really what we need her for is just taking care of the ball. She takes care of our team while we're on the floor and she makes us good."
Creech's 26 points were a career high, surpassing the 25 she scored in a 73-71 loss at Indiana on Nov. 17, 2017 -- the last time the Lady Toppers played a road game against a Big Ten opponent. The last time WKU played a Big Ten team was last November, when they fell at home to a ranked Iowa squad 104-67. The Lady Toppers' last victory over a Big Ten team came on Nov. 19, 2016, when they beat Indiana 85-74.
A win over a Power Five opponent wouldn't be new for the WKU program, however. The Lady Toppers are 1-1 against Power Five teams this season. They fell at Louisville to open the season and beat Oklahoma 74-63 on Dec. 4 at E.A. Diddle Arena to start its current three-game winning streak, which also included an overtime victory at Ball State. WKU is 2-0 all time against Purdue, but the two haven't met since 1977.
Purdue (7-3) started 6-0 and was receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier this season, but has now dropped three of its last four games, with the only win during that stretch coming against Kent State. Two of those losses were against Top 25 teams away from Mackey Arena, where the Boilmakers are 4-0 this season. Those losses were against No. 22 Gonzaga in the Gulf Coast Showcase and at No. 5 South Carolina -- Purdue's latest game. The Boilmakers also lost at Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge during its current 1-3 stretch.
Purdue enters scoring an average of 62.4 points per game and holds opponents to 58.9, while WKU is now scoring 78 per game and allows 67.5 on average. The Boilmakers have three players averaging double-figure scoring in Karissa McLaughlin (12.2 points per game), Dominique Oden (11.1) and Ae'Rianna Harris (11.1).
In addition to it being the final nonconference game for WKU, it'll also mark the close to the 2019 portion of the schedule. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to take on North Texas on Jan. 2 and Rice on Jan. 4 before returning to Diddle Arena on Jan. 9.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-2) AT PURDUE (7-3)
11 a.m., Wednesday, West Lafayette, Ind.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (17.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (17.0 ppg, 4.3 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (10.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
PURDUE
Karissa McLaughlin, g, 5-7, jr. (12.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Dominique Oden, g, 5-8, sr. (11.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Ae'Rianna Harris, f, 6-1, sr. (11.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg); Tamara Farquhar, g, 6-0, jr. (7.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Fatou Diagne, c, 6-4, rs-jr. (2.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Television
BTN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (28-17 second season; 28-17 overall) WKU; Sharon Versyp (283-165 14th season; 400-230 overall) Purdue.
Series record
WKU leads the series 2-0 (WKU won the last meeting 67-47 on Dec. 3, 1977, in Bowling Green).
Last time out
WKU won 88-84 against Samford on Sunday; Purdue lost 85-49 against South Carolina on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.