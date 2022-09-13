The Western Kentucky soccer team knew it would face a tough nonconference schedule entering the 2022 season and hopes the lessons learned from those games will help now that Conference USA play has arrived.
The Lady Toppers are 3-3-2 as they head to Ruston, La., to face Louisiana Tech on Thursday in their conference opener. The match is slated to start at 7 p.m.
“I think we’ve come a long way since the beginning of August, but I still think we’re learning and growing as a team and I think our best soccer is still ahead of us,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said. “Our job as both players and as a staff is to hopefully make sure we’re peaking at the end of October and early November.”
WKU’s 3-3-2 nonconference record started with a loss at then-No. 24 Xavier and also included losses at Power Five teams Vanderbilt and No. 9 Ole Miss. The Lady Toppers' season has been highlighted by a 1-0 win over Kentucky – Kentucky's only loss so far this season – on Sept. 1 at the WKU Soccer Complex. WKU is coming off a 1-0 win at Arkansas State on Sunday.
“I think the record’s important. I think there were a lot of learning lessons in the losses. There were some learning lessons in the ties and wins, but I think the record’s important,” Neidell said. “I think the biggest thing that I can take especially out of this weekend was trying to find a way to win against a really tough Arkansas State team after, I think, a disappointing Thursday night at Ole Miss where we felt like maybe we could’ve done better than a 2-1 loss.
“I think the record’s important, but I also think you need to look more specifically at what it means. The three opponents that we’ve lost to have a combined 17 wins and only two losses. The team that we beat in Kentucky is 7-1 and we’re their only loss of the season. I think the results are important, but I think you also need to look at it within the bigger picture.”
Defensively, WKU has been solid and kept the team in each game it has played. It has not given up more than two goals in a single match, and the largest margin of defeat came in the 2-0 loss in Nashville to Vanderbilt.
The Lady Toppers have shut out four of their eight opponents so far this season, and goalkeeper Alexis Bach’s 0.8 goals against average is tied for best in the league with UAB’s Eve Beyer. Ellie Belcher and Lyric Schmidt returned to anchor the defense, but WKU had three new starters back there with Ansley Kate changing positions, Aspen Seaich developing and Annah Hopkins and Kendall King splitting time at the center back position.
“Defensively, I think it’s been a little bit of a pleasant surprise. We had Alexis returning and we had Ellie Belcher returning and we had Lyric returning, but really we’ve been playing with three new starters back there,” Neidell said. “ … To see them come together so quickly has been huge and it's been a reason we’ve been in every game that we’ve played.”
WKU would like to see more offensive production, as it currently sits in the middle of the pack in C-USA with 1.13 goals per game, and five of its nine goals came in a shutout over Union (Tenn.).
The Lady Toppers have had eight different scorers this season, with Kayla Meyer the only player to post multiple goals, and are hoping regular practice time moving into the conference portion of the schedule will help produce more offensive output.
“We knew on the attacking side that scoring was going to have to be by a committee. We don’t have anyone on our team that’s a double-digit goal scorer for the season,” Neidell said.
“I think we have nine goals scored and eight different goal scorers. I think that’s both an advantage and a disadvantage. I think it makes us difficult to scout because I think teams don’t know where it’s going to come from for us, but also we do need somebody to step up and score a few more goals for us.”
Louisiana Tech sits at 2-5-1 this season, with wins over Murray State and Abilene Christian. The Lady Techsters were picked to finish ninth of 11 schools in C-USA this fall, while WKU was selected second – with three first-place votes – behind Rice. The Lady Toppers will follow Thursday’s match with a week off before hosting UTEP, which is currently 3-4-1 and was picked last in C-USA. UTSA has the best record in C-USA heading into league play at 5-1-1.
The league shifted to a non-divisional format for the 2022 season. The top eight teams will advance to the C-USA Tournament, hosted by Charlotte from Nov. 2-6.
“I think everyone’s a worthy opponent. There aren’t any off days, there aren’t any off games,” Neidell said. “ … We’ve only played twice down there (in Ruston), but we have yet to get a result, so I think we have an enormous task ahead of us against a really good La. Tech team.”