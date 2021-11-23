The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will look to continue a strong homestand Wednesday after a blowout victory of Kentucky State on Sunday.
The Lady Toppers bounced back from two straight losses with the win over the Thorobreds, and will look to get back to .500 when they host Indiana State at noon Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (2-3) was on the road for three straight games at the Preseason WNIT before Sunday's 96-59 victory, but is now in the midst of a three-game homestand that head coach Greg Collins believes is good for his young team.
"One of the disadvantages of traveling was we're not able to get in the gym," Collins said after Sunday's win. "We get about 55 minutes of shootaround or practice time, and that's not good for a young team."
The Lady Toppers had scored a combined 91 points in their final two games of the Preseason WNIT against Kansas State and UT Martin, but bounced back to score 96 against the Thorobreds with a new-look starting lineup that featured Jaylin Foster, Alexis Mead, Meral Abdelgawad, Mya Meredith and Macey Blevins.
"It was just these awful starts and so we needed a little bit to shake it up," Collins said. "The players that came out are still good players – we were just getting off to bad starts and we needed just to mix it up a little bit and see if we can get going and I felt like tonight they did a good job."
WKU shared the ball well in the win, recording 28 assists on 35 made field goals while having five score in double figures. Abdelgawad leads the Lady Toppers with 12.8 points per game and 9.2 rebounds. Meredith is averaging 10.6, while Blevins and Mead each add over 8.5 points per game.
"We had 28 assists, and that's awesome because that's an indication of how well we're sharing the ball and we're not trying to do it by ourselves," Collins said. "One thing I'm proud about this team (is they) are unselfish and kids that can score, and that's a good combination on offense."
Indiana State (1-2) comes in off of back-to-back losses to Saint Louis and Eastern Illinois. Adrian Folks leads the Sycamores with 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Del'Janae Williams is the only other player for Indiana State scoring in double figures at 10.3 points per game.
WKU is scheduled to follow Wednesday's game with a 2 p.m. game Sunday against Tennessee State to close the homestand.
INDIANA STATE (1-2) VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY (2-3)
Noon Wednesday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
INDIANA STATE
Adrian Folks, f, 6-0, jr. (18.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Arianna Smith, g, 6-2, fr. (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Marie Hunter, g, 5-7, gr. (5.3 ppg, 3 rpg); Caitlin Anderson, g, 5-6, jr. (5 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Natalia Lalic, g, 5-11, sr. (4.3 ppg, 3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Jaylin Foster, f, 6-0, fr. (6.4 ppg, 4 rpg); Mya Meredith, g, 5-11, fr. (10.6 ppg, 4 rpg); Alexis Mead, g, 5-5, fr. (8.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, sr. (12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg); Macey Blevins, g, 5-10, fr. (9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
Television
Radio
ESPNKY 102.7 FM
Coaches
Vicki Hall (17-46, third year; 17-46 overall), Indiana State; Greg Collins (50-42, fourth year; 50-42 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the all-time series 3-1 (WKU won the last meeting 86-71 on Dec. 4, 1990, in Bowling Green).
Last time out
Indiana State lost to Eastern Illinois 64-55 at home on Nov. 17; WKU won 96-59 at home against Kentucky State on Sunday.