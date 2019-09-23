Western Kentucky battled through tough conditions in the first and second round of Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational but ended the day in second place behind the host Spartans.
“I’m proud of the way the team fought today,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “The conditions were tough with rain in the morning and high winds in the afternoon, but our perseverance paid off to stay in second place heading into tomorrow.”
After round one, WKU was in third after shooting 16-over 304 at the par-72, 6,334-yard Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich. The Lady Toppers shot the same 18-hole score in the second round and moved up one spot on the team leaderboard for a total of 608.
Leading the Lady Toppers in both rounds was senior Mary Joiner. She birdied four of her last seven holes in the first round to finish at even-par. Through two rounds, Joiner is tied for fourth at 2-over, just two shots out of second and four out of first.
Freshman Sarah Arnold birdied two of her last five holes to finish 3-over in the second round, improving on her first-round score by a stroke. Three of the five Lady Toppers competing for WKU lowered their score from round one to round two.
Junior Megan Clarke put together a pair of 76s on the day while Lizzie Loy and Olivia Reed each shot 80 followed by a 79.
England native Abigail Smee is competing as an individual and is tied for 33rd on the individual leaderboard.
Host Michigan State leads the tournament at 12-over 588. The Spartans also control four of the top-five individual spots.
