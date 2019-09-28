Western Kentucky's women's golf team finished with a team score of 301 on Saturday at Kentucky’s Bettie Lou Evans Invitational.
The squad’s performance earned it the fourth-place spot heading into the final round.
WKU freshman Sarah Arnold carded the best round of the day for the Lady Toppers, finishing at 1-over 73. Arnold notched four birdies in her 18 holes, improving from her first round by four strokes at the University Club’s par-72, 6,114-yard Big Blue Course in Lexington.
Sitting in the team’s top placement are senior Mary Joiner and junior Olivia Reed. Both Joiner and Reed have put together scores of 72 and 75 to record a 36-hole total of 3-over 147. The two are tied for 13th as they move into the final round and are only three shots out of eighth.
WKU’s fourth score of the day came from Lizzie Loy. The sophomore finished 6 over in the second round, moving just outside the top-25 to sit tied for 29th.
Megan Clarke recorded an 80 on Saturday while individual Abigail Smee notched a 79. The seniors are currently tied for 36th and 47th, respectively.
Tulane’s Carlota Palacios is at the top of the individual leaderboard with a score of 4-under-par 140. Host Kentucky leads the team scores also at 4 under.
The Lady Toppers will play the final 18 holes in a shotgun format Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. CDT.
