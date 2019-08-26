Western Kentucky junior Avery Jacobsen has been named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon after helping to lead the Lady Toppers to shutouts in both of their opening weekend matches.
The honor is the first weekly award of Jacobsen’s career and the first by a Lady Topper this season. Fellow defender Christina Bragado is a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honoree, with both of those awards coming during the 2016 season.
In WKU’s first two matches of the season, Jacobsen has played all 200 minutes against Belmont and Kentucky, leading WKU to a 5-0 win over the Bruins on Thursday before a 0-0 draw on the Wildcats’ home field on Sunday. The Las Vegas native anchored the back line in both matches as the Lady Toppers have yet to surrender a goal.
Against Belmont, Jacobsen also flashed her ability to create for the offense, notching an assist on WKU’s first goal of the season in the fourth minute from Ansley Cate. The defender started the buildup, finding Ambere Barnett along the wing, whose cross fell to Cate for the go-ahead goal against the Bruins. The assist was the third of Jacobsen’s career at WKU after collecting a pair during C-USA play last season.
On Sunday, the junior drew a tough one-on-one assignment against Kentucky’s Miranda Jimenez and largely removed her from the match with shutdown defense. Jacobsen and the Lady Topper defense held Kentucky to just six shots on its home field.
Jacobsen and the Lady Toppers will remain on the road Friday at 7 p.m. as the WKU travels to Birmingham, Ala., to battle Samford.
