Greg Collins has been trying to get the state's top talent to play for him since he's been at Western Kentucky, and the Lady Toppers' coach has added one of Kentucky's best players from the Class of 2021.
Wayne County rising senior Macey Blevins announced her commitment to WKU on Saturday in a Twitter post.
"100% COMMITTED," she wrote, followed by red, black and white emoji hearts and a GoTops hashtag, in the post thanking those involved in her decision.
The 5-foot-10 guard led the 17-15 Lady Cards with 21 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this winter. Her scoring average was 20th in the state, according to statistics submitted to the KHSAA. She shot 45.2% from the field, 31.4% from 3-point range and 69.7% from the free-throw line. Wayne County lost to Rockcastle County in the 12th Region Tournament semifinals.
Blevins has been Wayne County's leading scorer and rebounder for the past three seasons and has accumulated 2,215 points, 807 rebounds, 436 assists and 202 steals in 150 varsity games since her seventh grade season.
"Congratulations Macey and Congratulations to WKU! You have received a commitment from a young lady that will strive to excel on and off the court. I know her best ball days are ahead of her," Wayne County coach Mark McKinley wrote on Twitter in a quote tweet of Blevins' announcement.
Blevins had announced her intent to commit to a program Saturday in a July 27 post on Twitter, in which Samford, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Indiana State, Marshall, Dayton, UT Chattanooga and Austin Peay were shown as other options.
Blevins plays AAU with Kentucky Premier, the same program WKU freshman and South Laurel graduate Ally Collett and former Lady Topper and current graduate assistant Ivy Brown played for.
The Lady Toppers had already received a commitment from the Class of '21 in Jenna Walker, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Priceville (Ala.) High School.
