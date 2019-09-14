Western Kentucky freshman Sarah Arnold paved the path for Lady Toppers on Saturday, shooting 68 and sitting in second after her first-ever collegiate round.
After Round 1 of South Alabama’s USA Intercollegiate, WKU is tied for fourth after shooting 3-over 291 at the par-72, 6,157-yard RTG Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course in Mobile, Ala.
Chicago-native Arnold notched five birdies, including three in a row on her back nine, on her way to shooting 4-under 68. The freshman is currently one shot off the lead.
Arnold’s 18-hole score is tied for the fourth best individual round in program history and the lowest round of any Lady Topper’s WKU debut.
Following the freshman in scoring was senior Mary Joiner. The reigning USA Intercollegiate medalist shot 1-over 73 and is tied for 25th in the individual standings.
Both junior Megan Clarke and senior Abbie Smee shot 3-over 75 and are tied for 43rd. Sophomore Lizzie Loy rounded out the WKU team lineup, shooting 81 in her first round.
The Lady Toppers have two individuals competing in the USA Intercollegiate. Junior Olivia Reed is currently tied for 30th after shooting 2-over 74. Senior Bailey Tyree shot 6-over 78 and is tied for 69th after the first day.
WKU is only three shots off second and six shots off first as UAB leads the Intercollegiate at 3-under 285. The squad is set to tee off at 9:39 a.m. CDT Sunday.
