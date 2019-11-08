Western Kentucky women’s soccer player Ashley Leonard was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team. The award honors student-athletes for their work in the classroom as well as their accomplishments on the field.
The award is Leonard’s second academic accolade this season after earning Conference USA All-Academic Second Team honors earlier this week.
The junior is an international business major at WKU. The Troy, Mich., native earned the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal last year.
Leonard was the Lady Toppers’ leading goal scorer for 2019, notching eight on the year. That mark is tied for the ninth most in a WKU season. She came in clutch for WKU on multiple occasions, scoring the game-winner four times and making two penalty kicks. Her four game winners that came against Middle Tennessee, Alabama A&M, Louisiana Tech and Marshall are tied for the fourth most in a single season by a WKU player.
The award is voted on by sports information directors around the nation. The all-district teams become the ballot for academic all-American honors that will be voted on at a later date.
