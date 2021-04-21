The Western Kentucky women’s golf team notched the program’s best team finish Wednesday in a conference tournament by tying for second at the 2021 Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships.
WKU shot 11-over 299 in the final round to finish at 11-over 875.
North Texas, which trailed WKU by four strokes entering the final day, won the tournament with a 1-under 863. North Texas’ Audrey Tan was medalist.
“I’m really proud of this entire team for the way they played across the tournament,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “We’ve never been in that position as a program, leading a conference championship. Now we’ve been there, we know what it feels like, and we’ll be prepared for the future. I’m grateful that our three seniors were able to provide some great leadership to get us here throughout the year, and hopefully we continue to move the program in the right direction to get back to that feeling and build on it.”
Senior captain Megan Clarke led the team in the tournament, posting a final-round 3-over 75 to earn an all-tournament spot after tying for fourth. She tied the second-best individual finish by any Lady Topper in a conference tournament. She tied Georgina Blackman, who finished fourth in 2018, and is bested only by Beth Blevins – who finished second in the 1998 Sun Belt Championships. Clarke was 10-for-10 in the 2020-21 season on top-25 finishes, averaging 73.7 shots.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold finished 11th in her first C-USA Championships. She closed out her 2-over 74 round with seven pars and a birdie in her final eight holes at the par-72, 6,267-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. It was her fifth top-20 finish of the season.
Out of four C-USA Championships, redshirt senior Mary Joiner made her last finish her best with a tie for 12th. She saved par with a long putt on No. 18 to shoot 2-over 74 in the final round. In the 2020-21 season, she finished in the top 20 at nine of 10 tournaments, averaging 73.5 strokes.
Freshman Rachel Rich and redshirt senior Teri Doss each shot 4-over 76 Wednesday. The freshman tied for 17th, while Doss tied for 32nd.
“We could not have done what we did the last three days, or the last eight months, without our group of seniors,” Gary said in the release. “They all brought different things to the team, for different amounts of time, but they will all be dearly missed.”{&end}