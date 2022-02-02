The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will look to bounce back from its first Conference USA adversity of the season when it hosts Charlotte and Old Dominion at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU is scheduled to host Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with Old Dominion and WKU slated to play at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Toppers (14-6 overall, 7-2 Conference USA) left Diddle Arena on Jan. 22 with a nine-game win streak and a 7-0 start in conference play, but back-to-back losses at UAB and Middle Tennessee have put WKU in a logjam in the Eastern Division standings.
"That's the learning curve," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "That is the maturity. Sometimes you get your lessons through tough knocks. That's where we are right now. They kind of got rocked back. I was proud of how we fought back in both games. We fought back and took the lead at Middle Tennessee, then shot ourselves in the foot a little bit with some miscues. They will come back and be ready."
Collins said it's a matter of getting back to what this team does best, something it didn't do consistently in the recent road trip.
"One of the things I love about this team is they share the ball," Collins said. "I think we are leading the conference in scoring. We were also leading the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage and in assists and in steals. That is a team that plays hard on both ends of the floor and shares the ball. When we got to UAB we didn't have those assists. We have to get back to making sure that ball moves more freely and then we have to get some more steals. We have to get that ball out in the open court more. That is what we're good at. We didn't get those."
Charlotte (9-7, 5-1) sits atop the logjam in the Eastern Division, with WKU and Middle Tennessee next and Old Dominion (15-4, 5-2) close behind. Charlotte is led by senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson (19 ppg), with senior guard Jada McMillian leading Charlotte with 79 assists.
"Charlotte is one of the preseason favorites," Collins said. "They've probably got as much talent or more than talent than anyone else – with experience returning. Octavia Jett-Wilson, Jada McMillian are both super players, both first team all-conference caliber players. We've got our work cut out for us."
Old Dominion is led by Florida Atlantic transfer Iggy Allen (14.3 ppg) and senior wing Ajah Wayne (13.8 ppg).
"They are one of the best defensive teams in the conference – both of these teams are two of the best defensive teams in the conference," Collins said. "We are going to have to make sure we move the ball. We are going to have to make sure we play good defense and we are going to have to do a better job on the boards."
WKU will see the same two teams again on the road in two weeks, adding extra importance to this weekend. Collins said the next few games will go a long way in deciding the standings in the Eastern Division from this point forward.
"It's a huge weekend and every weekend from this point forward is huge," Collins said. "These two teams are both the most experienced teams (in the conference). We will have our hands full just being able to compete with them, but our girls are ready for that challenge."