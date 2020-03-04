The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will have to do something they haven't done since Jan 18 -- play a game following a loss.
The Lady Toppers fell in double overtime at Middle Tennessee on Saturday and will look to bounce back Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena when they face Charlotte, who they beat the last time they were in this situation. WKU beat the 49ers 60-56 to start the 10-game winning streak the Lady Raiders snapped Saturday.
"It's the same process after any game," WKU coach Greg Collins said Wednesday. " ... We came back, watched film, kind of addressed the things that we didn't do, we compared it to some other film of when we've done a much better job of the things we broke down on against Middle Tennessee and then we move forward. We started getting ready for Charlotte right away because that game's over. There's nothing else you can do about it. We've got a big challenge this Thursday against Charlotte."
Collins wasn't happy with the way the Lady Toppers (20-7 overall, 12-4 Conference USA) defended and rebounded in Saturday's loss, but, despite that, WKU had chances to win. The Lady Toppers overcame a 13-point second-half deficit and had two looks at the basket in the closing seconds of regulation, but couldn't get either to fall. Middle Tennessee, led by 37 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists from Anastasia Hayes, outrebounded WKU 54-53 despite foul trouble from the Lady Raiders' forwards throughout the game.
"Despite our poor defensive effort, despite the fact that we didn't do a good job on the boards, we still had a shot at winning that game multiple times. I think that the highlight from that game is the fight that our players showed. They really kept fighting back through some adversity," Collins said. "Some of the adversity was self-created, but they didn't give up and this team has shown a resiliency all year and I don't expect anything less the rest of the season."
WKU will now face a Charlotte (20-7, 11-5) team close by in the C-USA standings and Collins says that because of what's at stake, it'll be even more important to stay focused on the present like they were aiming to do during the 10-game winning streak -- a stretch where the team referred to each matchup as a "one-game championship."
Charlotte has won six straight games and nine of its last 10. WKU won't be dealing with the same type of scoring as it did against Middle Tennessee -- the 49ers are 12th in C-USA at 62.9 points per game compared to the Lady Raiders' 70.6 points per game, which ranks fourth -- but Charlotte brings the league's third-best scoring defense into Thursday's contest. The 49ers give up an average of 58.7 points per game and allowed just 31 points in an 18-point victory over FIU its last time out.
The 49ers outscored WKU 21-17 in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt in the previous meeting before falling to the Lady Toppers 60-56. Octavia Jett-Wilson had 17 points and Jada McMillan had 14 for Charlotte in that game. Jade Phillips, the team's leading scorer and rebounded, was held to seven points and seven rebounds.
"They're playing better now than when we played them earlier in the season. I think we're playing a little bit better overall," Collins said. "We didn't play better, obviously, our last game out, but they're one of the best teams in this conference -- one of the best defensive teams, one of the best rebounding teams. They've got a playmaker in Phillips and a great point guard in McMillan and you've got kids around that can shoot the ball. We're going to have to bring our best game."
Raneem Elgedawy and Meral Abdelgawad were WKU's only double-digit scorers in the previous meeting with 14 points apiece. WKU had five double-digit scorers Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn., led by a 28-point performance from Alexis Brewer. Dee Givens had 24, Elgedawy had 19, Abdelgawad had 13 and Whitney Creech had 11. Sherry Porter returned from an MCL injury and played 29 minutes.
The Lady Toppers will follow Thursday's game by hosting Louisiana Tech in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE (20-7, 11-5) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (20-7, 12-4)
6 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
CHARLOTTE
Jade Phillips, g, 5-11, r-sr. (14.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Mariah Linney, g, 5-9, jr. (9.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Octavia Jett-Wilson, g, 5-8, jr. (7.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Jada McMillian, g, 5-7, so. (6.4 ppg, 3.5 apg); Dara Pearson, f, 6-3, r-jr. (3.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (8.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (13.9 ppg, 4.5 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
Television
C-USA TV
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Cara Consuegra (164-111 ninth season; 164-111 overall), Charlotte; Greg Collins (40-22 second season; 30-21 overall), WKU.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 19-5 (WKU won the last meeting 60-56 on Jan. 18 in Charlotte, N.C.).
Last time out
Charlotte won 49-31 at home against FIU on Saturday; WKU lost 108-103 in double overtime at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
