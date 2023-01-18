The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team is back to even.
After a 1-5 start, WKU is back to .500 sitting at 8-8. The Lady Toppers have won four straight heading into Thursday’s game against Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena and are starting to realize the potential head coach Greg Collins envisioned at the start of the season.
WKU enters Thursday’s game 5-2 in conference play, tied for second with UTEP.
“I don’t know if I envisioned some of the frustrating parts of the season,” Collins said. “We didn’t draw those up. From a big scheme, big picture perspective, I’ve always felt like we were going to be a lot better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning of the season – in large part because (Meral Abdelgawad) carried a big load offensively for us.
“Mya Meredith carried a big load for us offensively and defensively last year. I knew there was a learning curve and we didn’t have a lot of experience. We had to go through some of that, and we are still learning and still growing, but we are doing better.”
WKU is currently in a stretch of nine games in the month of January after playing nine games total in November and December. Collins said the constant play has been a challenge, but it has also allowed the Lady Toppers to continue to develop.
During the four-game win streak, WKU has thrived with a balanced offensive attack. A different player has led the Lady Toppers in scoring in each win, the latest a career-high 17 points from junior guard Teresa Faustino in a 76-66 win at Florida Atlantic on Monday.
“It makes it harder to know where the points are going to come from,” Collins said. “Now that is both an advantage and disadvantage because sometimes you’ve got to figure it out in the moment of the game – who’s got the right matchup, who’s got the most energy offensively that night. I think what we can take away from that is really the team is growing unselfishly.”
The reigning Conference USA freshman of the year Mya Meredith has also started to play some of her best basketball since suffering a season-ending knee injury late last season. Meredith is averaging 13 points a game during the win streak, including a season-high 19 points in a win over UAB last week.
“She’s not close to 100%,” Collins said. “The 100% Mya is arguably one of, if not the best player in the conference. She’s not close to 100%. I think mentally she’s in a better place than she was at the beginning of the season. She’s still not physically able to do the things that she has always been able to do throughout our basketball career.
“We are working day by day. She’s getting a little better, a little bit faster, a little more fluid, but there are still moments where she’s just not. But she’s still impactful. A 70% Mya is still better than a lot of players.”
The Lady Toppers face a stern test in the quest for a fifth straight win.
Louisiana Tech enters the game 11-6 overall, one game behind WKU in the conference standings.
“They were in the conference championship game last year,” Collins said. “They’ve got the preseason player of the year in (Keiunna) Walker and a really hard-nosed, competitive team. To play well against that team, that is what it is going to take to be amongst the tops in our conference.”
And with WKU nearly at the halfway point of the conference slate, Collins’ preseason visions of being among the best in the C-USA is still in sight.
“We always felt like we could compete at the top of the conference,” Collins said. “We never doubted that. It was just a matter of getting that confidence and putting that productivity on the court. I think it was just everybody on the team continuing to trust that we were going to find ourselves in the mix. Making some shots helps. Taking care of the ball helps. Playing better defense helps. Those things all add up, but the chemistry has continued to improve.”