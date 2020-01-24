The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has had two chances to move above .500 in Conference USA play this season – when they opened the conference slate at North Texas on Jan. 2 and on Jan. 16 when they traveled to Old Dominion.
The Lady Toppers were unable to pick up wins in those contests, but get another shot to reach a winning record in C-USA on Saturday against a team the program has had success against when they travel to the Cam Henderson Center to face Marshall at noon CST.
WKU (11-6 overall, 3-3 C-USA) has a near-perfect record against the Thundering Herd (7-10, 2-4). The Lady Toppers are 12-1 against Marshall entering Saturday's contest and have won six straight games in the series. WKU is also 5-0 all-time playing the Thundering Herd in Huntington. Marshall's only win in the series came on March 10, 2016, 66-63. The Lady Toppers won the last meeting 69-66 in overtime.
The Lady Toppers' opportunity to move above .500 in the third week of conference play fell short. WKU started 0-2 in league play, beat UAB and Middle Tennessee at home, but fell at Old Dominion on Jan. 16, 76-65, before beating Charlotte two days later, 60-56. The win over the 49ers was WKU's first conference win on the road.
"We always talk about it – good teams win, but great teams win on the road," Collins said after Saturday's win over Charlotte on the ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM broadcast. "I'm glad to get this one and we continue to get better and we've got to win more on the road, that's all it comes down to."
WKU now sits in the middle of the pack of a conference led by Rice at 7-0 and Old Dominion at 5-1. UTEP is third at 4-2, while the remaining 11 teams all have at least three losses with seven games played at most.
Marshall enters with conference wins over North Texas and UAB and losses against Rice, Middle Tennessee and, most recently, on the road against Charlotte and Old Dominion.
The Thundering Herd have had lower-scoring affairs, averaging 60.6 points per game – the second-lowest in C-USA – and have held opponents to 60.8 per game. Marshall leads the league with 5.2 blocked shots per game.
Marshall is led by 2019 Kentucky Miss Basketball and Boyd County graduate Savannah Wheeler's 12.8 points per game. She's the only one on the team in the league's top 20 in scoring, but Kristen Mayo – another Kentucky product, coming from Grayson – is second on the team at 10.5 points per game. Khadaijia Brooks and Taylor Pearson add 8.9 points and just under six rebounds per game.
WKU has struggled shooting throughout conference play, but still has the third-best scoring offense among league teams at 71.4 points per game. The Lady Toppers were just 3-of-20 (15 percent) from 3-point range at Charlotte and are 27-of-127 (21.3 percent) from beyond the arc the last six games.
"(Beating Charlotte) helps them to understand that when you're on the road, we can still win without making shots," Collins said on Saturday's postgame radio show. "Obviously, we need to make some shots, but I keep thinking ... at some point this is going to click on the road and we're going to make shots and it'll make us a better team, but what's really helping us from a growth standpoint the most is understanding how to know your scout, understand personnel, game situations and lock down and make sure you limit them to one contested shot and you get that defensive board."
Raneem Elgedawy, Dee Givens and Whitney Creech are all averaging double figures at 16.5, 15.4 and 14.5 points per game, respectively, but Meral Abdelgawad and Sherry Porter have been scoring more recently. Abdelgawad had 14 points against the 49ers and Porter had eight in each of the two games before that.
WKU will return to E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday to face FAU, followed by a Feb. 1 home game against FIU.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (11-6, 3-3) AT MARSHALL (7-10, 2-4)
12 p.m., Saturday, Huntington, W.Va.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (7.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
MARSHALL
Kristen Mayo, g, 5-5, jr. (10.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Savannah Wheeler, g, 5-6, fr. (12.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Ashley Saintigene, f, 6-2, sr. (5.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Taylor Pearson, f, 5-7, jr. (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Khadaijia Brooks, g/f, 5-10, r-sr. (8.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (31-21 second season; 31-21 overall), WKU; Tony Kemper (33-45 third season; 33-45 overall), Marshall.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 12-1 (WKU won the last meeting 69-66 in overtime on Feb. 23, 2018, in Huntington, W.Va.).
Last time out
WKU won 60-56 at Charlotte on Saturday; Marshall lost 57-46 at Old Dominion on Saturday.
