The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to rebound from back-to-back losses and get revenge on a rival in its return home Saturday.
After a week off, the Lady Toppers are scheduled to host “100 Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We’re glad to get back home, get back in the gym and get some shots up, make sure we’re shooting the ball as well in the game as we are in practice. That part’s good,” WKU women’s basketball coach Greg Collins said Monday on his radio show. “ ... We know it’s a big game. We know we need to win this game just to keep ourselves in the hunt for as good a seed as we can get for the conference tournament and for bragging rights, just to be in a rivalry and just to play well. We’ve not played our best in the last four games, so we need to play a good game.”
WKU (17-9 overall, 10-5 Conference USA) claimed wins in its first seven league games but has stumbled some recently as the end of the season draws closer. The Lady Toppers followed the winning streak with three straight losses – including a 71-64 loss to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Jan. 29 – before bouncing back with three wins in a row. WKU is now coming off a rough showing in the Charlotte-Old Dominion road swing, in which it suffered an 89-43 loss to the 49ers and a 75-55 loss to the Monarchs.
“We try to continue to do what we do,” Collins said on the show. “We watched the game film, first half, after Charlotte before we left Charlotte to go to Old Dominion and then we were done with it. We’ve moved on. We started preparing for Old Dominion. If you don’t go back and at least review that, you don’t know what you do well and what you don’t do well. We try to make sure everybody sees in that situation the positives, the good things that we did in that game. Even though we missed shots and made turnovers, there was still a lot of positives and we needed to see that and tried to carry that forward into the Old Dominion game.
“We traveled the next day – that was an off day and today’s an off day – so we’ll come in tomorrow and watch a little bit of film, but then we’ll move forward and get ready for Middle Tennessee.”
WKU took Charlotte to overtime in the first meeting at home and beat Old Dominion two days later by 14. Charlotte led C-USA’s East Division with a 12-2 record leading into Thursday’s slate of games, while Middle Tennessee was second at 11-3 and Old Dominion was third at 10-4.
The Lady Toppers have been dealing with the loss of Mya Meredith, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first meeting with Old Dominion. The freshman guard – WKU’s second-leading scorer at the time of her injury – was limited to five points in the first meeting with Middle Tennessee, while Alexis Mead had 17 points and Meral Abdelgawad had 13. WKU was outrebounded 36-32 in the first meeting and outscored by 11 in second-chance points in the seven-point loss.
“Even though we’re not shooting the ball well as a team right now, I think we can get that corrected – this team can score, this team can make shots,” Collins said. “I think the biggest area for us to focus on, and we have been, is defensively because (Meredith) was so long. She helped us not just in rebounding, but she could switch, she could read a passing lane, she created deflections or forced bad passes and we don’t have that same length and presence out there. We’re still working on that. We’ll get there. We’ve still got a lot of fight. The players that are playing want to win. They can play. We’ve just got to get it all kind of getting going in the right direction.”
The Lady Raiders had three players score in double figures the first time around, led by a 21-point game from Kseniya Malashka. Alexis Whittington added 11 points and 12 rebounds – including four offensive boards – and Dor Saar had 10.
Middle Tennessee has won three straight games since a loss at Old Dominion on Feb. 10, and the defending C-USA champions have home games against Charlotte and the Monarchs to close out the regular season.
The Lady Raiders lead the all-time series 46-33 and have won four straight against WKU. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to follow Saturday’s game with two games against Marshall to close the regular season – at home March 2 and in Huntington, W.Va., on March 5.{&end}