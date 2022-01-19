Western Kentucky Head Coach Greg Collins gathers the Lady Tops in a huddle at the end of their 98-88 win over Southern Miss at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Western Kentucky women's basketball team continued rolling early in Conference USA play last week in its trip to Texas, and the Lady Toppers will look to continue that success as they return home this week.
WKU has gotten off to a 5-0 start in C-USA play and is scheduled to host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena before a second meeting with Florida International on Saturday at noon.
The Lady Toppers (12-4 overall, 5-0 C-USA) sit atop the East Division and are one of two teams in the 14-team league without a loss to another league team – Charlotte is the other, but has played only two games. In addition to its five wins to start C-USA play, WKU has won seven straight games and 11 of its last 12. The only loss during that stretch was a 76-72 decision against Tennessee Tech on Dec. 5.
FAU (4-11, 0-4), on the other hand, sits at the bottom of the East Division and is one of two teams in C-USA without a league win – Rice is 0-3 and at the bottom of the West. The Owls have lost six straight and haven't won since a Dec. 7 victory against Florida Memorial.
FAU, under the direction of first-year head coach Jennifer Sullivan, averages 64.5 points per game and is led by Amber Gaston's 13.1 points per game. Janeta Rozentale, Alexa Saph and Rita Pleskevich each add double-figure scoring with 12.3, 11.8 and 10.6 points per game.
FIU (9-5, 1-2) is just ahead of FAU in the division standings and has already fallen to the Lady Toppers this season. In WKU's 63-51 victory Jan. 8 in Miami, Meral Abdelgawad and Mya Meredith each had 21 points, and the Lady Topper duo is coming off a week in which they were recognized as the league's Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week. Ariel Colon was the only FIU player to score in double figures in the first meeting, finishing with 15 points.
