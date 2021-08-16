The Western Kentucky soccer team took a step forward last season and will try to carry that momentum into the fall to keep the program heading in the right direction.
The Lady Toppers claimed Conference USA’s regular-season East Division title this spring in a season postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and open the 2021 fall slate Thursday at home against Austin Peay.
“New team, new year, but the goals are always the same. We want to be champions and we want to win,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said Monday at the team’s media day. “The team, the players are invested in that process and I keep telling them this, but it’s a marathon, not a sprint. We don’t have to be the best version of ourselves just yet. We’ve got at least a little bit of time to get there.”
WKU scored in the final minute of its regular-season finale against Charlotte this spring to finish atop C-USA’s East Division and claim its first league title since 2013 when it finished first in the Sun Belt. The Lady Toppers followed with a 1-0 shutout of UAB in the opening round of the league tournament – the program’s first C-USA Tournament victory since joining the league ahead of the 2014 season – before falling to Charlotte in a semifinal rematch.
“We’re here to win. That’s our No. 1 goal this year. I think we have a squad to do it,” WKU graduate defender Avery Jacobsen said. “We’ve had a squad to do it every single year, it just may not have clicked and I think last year taking that step and claiming that East Division title was one of those moments for us like, ‘We’re here, we’re here to play and we’re going to compete with anybody.’ ”
The Lady Toppers finished 8-2-2 last season and bring back their roster, plus 10 new players. A big piece of the success won’t be able to take field, however.
Ambere Barnett was injured early in the second half of the regular-season finale and won’t be ready this fall, according to Neidell. Last year she became the program’s first All-American when she was named a United Soccer Coaches Third Team selection. She was also named C-USA Player of the Year, C-USA Midfielder of the Year, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team and All-CUSA First Team.
Barnett provided most of the firepower to the Lady Toppers’ offense, leading the team with six goals and two assists.
“I think one of the things with losing a player like Ambere who brings so much to the team is just figuring out over the course of the next two, three or four weeks what our team looks like and who we really want to be and what our team identity is going to look like,” Neidell said.
Katie Erwin and Annah Hopkins each had three goals, and Ansley Cate and Ellie Belcher each added two goals in the spring. Neidell says that WKU will likely “have to score by committee,” and has high hopes for some younger players, like Lily Rummo, who scored in the team’s first exhibition – a 1-0 victory over UT Martin – and says that several of the incoming freshmen have impressed in preseason and will likely see quality time on the pitch.
“We’ve been switching up our formation a little bit in the preseason and putting more people in the midfield to try to make up for having lost Ambere, but it’s been working really well,” Rummo said. “We’re getting a lot of players going forward.”
WKU posted strong defensive efforts in the spring and, based on two preseason matches and not having its best offensive player from last season available, it will rely on defense again. Goalkeeper Ashley Kobylinski returns after posting five shutouts last year, as do Lyric Schmidt and Jacobsen, who made up the spine of the back line in the spring. Belcher also returns to the defense after being named to the league’s All-Freshman team, and WKU also added graduate transfers in defender Mackenzie Crittenberger from NC State and goalkeeper Alexis Bach from Arkansas.
The Lady Toppers won their two exhibition matches against UT Martin and Bellarmine 1-0. Bach started both matches in net, while Kobylinski came off the bench in both.
“We really are going to have to hang our hat on being a really stingy team defensively,” Neidell said. “I think we’re going to score some goals, but we’re not going to be in a whole lot of 4-3 games – our games are going to be 1-0, 2-1, those kinds of games – so we’re going to have to be really, really proud and stingy defensively to be successful.”
WKU will face a quality nonconference schedule before opening C-USA play Sept. 16 at Marshall. Included in the nonconference slate are two ranked opponents in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, with an Aug. 26 match against No. 18 Vanderbilt and a Sept. 12 match against No. 23 Ole Miss – both of which are at home. WKU will also travel to Louisville in its nonconference schedule.
“What an opportunity for our kids,” Neidell said. “That’s fantastic.”
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the season at the WKU Soccer Complex on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Austin Peay.{&end}