The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team heads into the final week of the regular season firmly in control of its own destiny.
WKU hosts UTEP at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before wrapping up the regular season hosting North Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday with its sights set firmly on locking up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas. Two wins and the Lady Toppers are the two seed. One loss and WKU could slide down to the four seed.
It makes for an interesting 48 hours for the Lady Toppers.
“We are not surprised that it has come down to this, but we are glad to be in the spot where if we win, we don’t need any help, and that’s what it is,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “I’m really pleased right now with how we are executing and playing defense -- not just in the most recent game, but also in practice. Right now, we just have to get out there and play against a really good UTEP team.”
UTEP comes in tied with WKU in the conference standings. The Miners have won five out of six since a 77-75 loss to WKU on Feb. 4.
“They are big,” Collins said. “They are strong. Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd are two really good guards. They are as talented as any guards in our conference. They’ve got that right kind of balance of good interior play and perimeter play. They are playing well right now, playing well together. Obviously, it took a heroic effort for us to pull the game out in El Paso, so I know they will have plenty of motivation to come in and play well.”
In that first meeting, WKU staged its most dramatic comeback of the season, rallying from a 19-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. WKU held UTEP without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Miners 27-6. It was exactly the complete effort Collins said he has been looking for his team to put together.
“That has been the goal from day one is to have a series of those quarters in a row as opposed to one here, one there intermittently,” Collins said. “We’ve talked about consistency -- not just the offensive consistency of scoring, but it is really about the defensive consistency. I’m probably as proud of, or more proud, in that fourth quarter of holding them (without) a field goal as scoring the points you needed to come back and win. If you can continue to play that way … then we’ve got a chance. We’ve got a good chance.”
Collins said he feels good about where his team is heading into these final two regular-season games and is hopeful the Lady Toppers can continue to build momentum to carry into next week’s conference tournament.
“It’s about playing your best at this time of year and that’s it,” Collins said. “If you are not going to win a game, you want it to take somebody else’s heroic effort to beat you. As long as you are playing at your peak, then we are moving in the right direction as we come into tournament play. We are trying to make sure we are all playing at our best this time and I feel like right now, knock on wood, we are headed in that direction.”